Cop26: Joe Biden says forests 'indispensable' in climate fight

Joe Biden has said forests are an “indispensable” element of the effort to halt runaway global heating, in an address at Cop26. The US intends to “lead by example”, he claimed, in a worldwide effort to reverse deforestation to which some 110 nations have signed up.

Leaders plan to restore some 200 million hectares of deforested land by 2030. Mr Biden said Washington would use “diplomatic, financial and policy” levers to achieve this, and that markets and financiers must “recognise the true value of natural carbon sinks”.

The group of countries which have signed up to the anti-deforestation effort includes Brazil, whose government under Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of wanton destruction of the Amazon rainforest in favour of agriculture.

Meanwhile, Britain has apologised to an Israeli politician after she was unable to enter Cop26 in her wheelchair. Karine Elharrar, the country’s energy minister, said she could not reach the conference grounds because the only transport options from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle not kitted out for disabled people.