Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Forests ‘indispensable’ in climate fight, says Joe Biden as 100 nations sign pledge
Group promising to halt and reverse tree loss includes Brazil, custodian of the vital Amazon rainforest
Joe Biden has said forests are an “indispensable” element of the effort to halt runaway global heating, in an address at Cop26. The US intends to “lead by example”, he claimed, in a worldwide effort to reverse deforestation to which some 110 nations have signed up.
Leaders plan to restore some 200 million hectares of deforested land by 2030. Mr Biden said Washington would use “diplomatic, financial and policy” levers to achieve this, and that markets and financiers must “recognise the true value of natural carbon sinks”.
The group of countries which have signed up to the anti-deforestation effort includes Brazil, whose government under Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of wanton destruction of the Amazon rainforest in favour of agriculture.
Meanwhile, Britain has apologised to an Israeli politician after she was unable to enter Cop26 in her wheelchair. Karine Elharrar, the country’s energy minister, said she could not reach the conference grounds because the only transport options from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle not kitted out for disabled people.
Prince Charles sounds frustrated note in address to forests and land-use event
Prince Charles has voiced his frustration at global leaders’ efforts thus far to combat the climate crisis and destruction of nature.
The Prince of Wales was addressing the second session of the Cop26 forests and land-use event, where he reiterated his calls and those of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for immediate action.
He called the event “absolutely vital”, adding: “I hope I don’t need to tell you this” with a note of obvious weariness.
Reminding delegates of “the scale of the system shifts that need to happen really urgently if the world is to succeed in delivering a positive future for nature and people alike”, he added: “And I mean, urgently”
“Now that we know what the problem is, and having done our best to test the world to destruction in the meantime, we simply must talk about the solutions and the actions we can start taking today,” the future king said.
Cop26 ‘ring of steel’ prevents Glasgow residents accessing their own homes
Dozens of families were unable to access their homes due to a “ring of steel” installed as world leaders dined together in Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 climate summit, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Roads in the city’s West End were shut and police lined streets as figures high-profile delegates including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ate at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday evening.
Residents were left stranded waiting for roads to reopen
Scepticism on deforestation pledge
It was hailed by Boris Johnson as “unprecedented”, but will it work?
More than 100 countries have signed up to a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation, restoring some 200 million hectares of tree cover by 2030
However, Alison Hoare, a senior research fellow at political think tank Chatham House, said world leaders promised in 2014 to end deforestation by 2030, "but since then deforestation has accelerated across many countries."
"This new pledge recognizes the range of actions needed to protect our forests, including finance, support for rural livelihoods, and strong trade policies," she said.
"For it to succeed, inclusive processes and equitable legal frameworks will be needed, and governments must work with civil society, businesses and Indigenous peoples to agree, monitor and implement them."
Earth is beautiful but fragile, Jeff Bezos has told Cop26 – something he said he realised when he went briefly to space on his Blue Origin rocket.
The Amazon founder and multibillionaire said: “I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens through which you view the world.
“But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true. Looking back at Earth from up there the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile.”
Mr Bezos has announced a £1.4bn investment from his £7.34bn “Earth fund” for anti-erosion projects and land restoration on the African continent.
He said: “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we've lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations.
“Two thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.”
The total value of Mr Bezos’ “Earth fund” rivals the £8.75bn scraped together by 110 world governments to tackle deforestation, in a project trumpeted by Joe Biden and Boris Johnson today.
Biodiversity and climate change tightly linked, says Johnson
Boris Johnson has said climate change and biodiversity loss were two sides of the same coin in an address to Cop26.
“We can’t deal with a devastating loss of habitats and species without tackling climate change, and we can’t deal with climate change without protecting our natural environment and respecting the rights of indigenous people who are its stewards,” he said ahead of Joe Biden’s speech.
“It’s central to the ambition of the UK’s Cop presidency that we act now and we end the role of humanity as nature’s conqueror and instead becomes nature’s custodian.
“We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great teeming ecosystems, three trillion-pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs for our planet,” he urged.
He said 110 leaders had come together, representing over 85 per cent of the world’s forest estate had made “a landmark commitment to work together to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, not just halt but reverse.”
And he said: “What is most significant about this declaration is not just the range of countries coming together, but also that we’re working in partnership with the private sector, with philanthropists, with indigenous people in those communities to address the economic drivers of deforestation.”
At the Cop26 summit, a maskless Boris Johnson has been seen sat among guests wearing face coverings - including David Attenborough.
While the prime minister faced criticism on social media, other images showed him wearing a mask while the veteran broacaster, who was sat next to him, had his off.
The Glasgow meeting of world delegates - which got underway this week - was pushed back a year due to the Covid pandemic, writes Zoe Tidman.
Attendees face restrictions on face masks, social distancing and travel arrangements
US plan to combat deforestation will use ‘diplomatic, financial and policy’ levers to protect ‘indispensable’ carbon sinks
The US plans to help the global effort to restore forests using “diplomatic, financial and policy” levers, Joe Biden tells Cop26.
The plan is to restore some 200 million hectares by 2030.
“We’re going to work to ensure markets recognise the true value of natural carbon sinks,” the US president has said.
The private sector must work with government, he added, saying also that “sustainable supply chains” must become a focus.
Washington intends to “lead by example” Mr Biden said. “I’m confident we can do this,” he said. “All we have to do is summon the will to do what we know is right. ... Let’s get to work.”
He added: “Conserving our forests and other critical ecosystems is an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach, as well as many other important objectives we have together – ensuring clean water, maintaining biodiversity, supporting rural and indigenous communities, and reducing the risk of the spread of disease.
“Our forests are also nature’s carbon capture, cycling CO2 out of our atmosphere.”
Joe Biden speaking now
Joe Biden is addressing Cop26 now.
He kicks off by saying protecting forests is a key part of tackling the climate crisis.
Clean water and protecting biodiversity are also important, he said.
Mr Biden has also praised the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon, who are on stage along with him and Boris Johnson, for their pledges on forests.
Chaos and confusion. Those are two words that describe the first 24 hours of Cop26, the most important UN climate summit in years, writes Daisy Dunne.
Around 25,000 people are attending the UK-hosted UN event, which has taken over Glasgow’s SEC Centre and other venues across the city. The conference brings together world leaders, activists, political negotiators and observers from across the world.
But despite the gravity of the proceedings, things are off to a shaky start. Thousands of people failed to get to the conference on time after bad weather and system failures caused train cancellations across the country.
Climate correspondent Daisy Dunne was among thousands who faced hours-long queues, densely packed crowds and train cancellations at the start of the pivotal summit
