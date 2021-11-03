Cop26 news - live: Major agreement to end coal-fired power as climate pledges ‘could limit warming to 1.9C’
A group of 190 countries and organisations will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, it has been announced, in a potentially major step towards limiting global temperature increases.
The UK government announced on Wednesday night that major coal countries such as Poland and Vietnam are among the nations committing to phasing out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time.
It came as an analysis by climate researchers at the University of Melbourne found that the world was “heading for 1.9C of heating” due to some of the major climate pledges already secured at the UN summit.
India’s commitment to reach net zero by 2070 was initially described as “too little too late” but number crunching by a group of climate scientists, who go by the name Climate Resource, suggests it could be better than first thought.
Taken with other recent pledges on emissions made in Glasgow, including China’s new NDC, they believe the south Asian nation’s changes could be enough to bring the world’s emissions below 2C for the first time.
Coal-fired power is the single largest driver of global temperature increases, meaning that ending its use will be crucial for limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Sturgeon defends ‘ambitious’ target to cut emissions by 75 per cent by 2030
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended her country’s ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 at an event during Cop26.
In an interview with BBC Scotland last week, chief executive of the committee of climate change Chris Stark said that the Scottish government may have “overcooked its emission reduction targets, particularly the 75 per cent number”.
However, Ms Sturgeon defended the proposal in an interview with the New York Times climate hub, while acknowledging that the plans were “among the toughest in the world”.
The SNP leader said: “In a context of too much under-ambition, if I am going to be criticised on the climate challenge, I'd rather be criticised on being over ambitious than under ambitious, because, even if our determination is to meet that 75 per cent target by 2030, but say we only get to 70 or 72 or 73, that's probably further than we would have got had we only set a target of a 60 per cent reduction let's say.
“I think the whole world needs to challenge itself to get to where we need to be much quicker and to go much further.”
She added: “The science is telling us we are running out of time and the planet is in serious trouble, and if we don't limit global warming to 1.5C the impact is catastrophic.
“We have an obligation to raise our ambition as much as we possibly can.”
Large corporations launch alliance to build market for low-carbon technologies
A new alliance, including US climate envoy John Kerry and large corporations such as Apple and Amazon, has been launched today to build a market for technologies that generate low levels of carbon dioxide.
The World Economic Forum said on Wednesday that the First Movers Coalition will aim to help companies set their purchasing plans in a way that will “create new market demand for low-carbon technologies”.
“Technology has given us the tools to reduce our emissions and build a stronger and more inclusive economy of the future,” forum president Borge Brende said.
“For innovators and investors to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, they need clear market demand.”
Among the other companies involved in the coalition are aerospace company Boeing, cement company Holcim, and vehicle makers Volvo and Scania.
The first phase of the project will focus on emissions-heavy industries like aviation, shipping, steel and trucking.
The assessment found that, if kept, the new short and long-term climate promises announced in recent weeks and during the summit could keep temperature rises to 1.9C.
Former foreign secretary David Miliband has said that there will need to be some “very tough” negotiations over the next 10 days in order to get the necessary action on the climate crisis from world leaders.
Mr Miliband, who is the CEO of the International Rescue Committee, warned that leaders would be “betraying future generations” by not taking tough action on climate change.
“I think the announcements today in respect of so-called climate finance, including from the private sector, are important and that’s what leads me to describe the current state of negotiations in Glasgow as a glass quarter full,” Mr Miliband said.
“It’s wrong to say nothing has been achieved but there needs to be some very tough talking over the next 10 days and then real action from those who are willing to lead.”
The battle against climate change can only be won if Africa’s carbon-rich landscapes are protected for future generations, delegates at the Cop26 climate summit have been told.
At an event co-staged by The Independent, attendees were warned by leading African politicians that the continent must be at the heart of the global climate fight.
The UK’s Cop26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton has said that the British government would like to see China “do more” on climate change following questions around the country’s use of fossil fuels.
When pushed on whether China was doing enough to keep global warming below 1.5C, Ms Stratton told Sky News: “We would like China to do more.
“The prime minister has said that, Alok Sharma has said that but what we are also seeing here in Glasgow is significant progress.”
Five people have been arrested during lively protests involving Extinction Rebellion in Glasgow today as the Cop26 summit continues.
Hundreds of climate activists were seen marching through the city in several separate protests, while world leaders discussed how the financial and banking system could be used to tackle the climate crisis.
Government’s nuclear plans could leave ‘toxic legacy’, says MP
Moving away from Glasgow for a brief moment, MPs in Westminster are warning that the government’s proposal to establish new nuclear power plants would leave a “toxic legacy” for future generations.
The new nuclear power plants, bankrolled by pension funds, could reduce the UK’s “exposure to volatile global gas prices” – business minister Greg Hands said in the Commons to promote the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill.
The proposed legislation aims to allow pension funds and other institutional investors to provide cash for nuclear power stations through a regulated asset base funding (Rab) model.
Consumers would also pay towards the cost of new nuclear power stations during construction through their energy bills – which Mr Hands said would be around £1 a month on average.
Liberal Democrat business spokeswoman Sarah Olney urged ministers to think about the “considerable downsides of nuclear waste”.
She spoke about a visit to the former nuclear power station at Sellafield last year, saying: “I found it so eye-opening about the consequences of dealing with nuclear waste.
“What is still the considerable time and effort and money that is being spent now disposing of nuclear waste that was generated in the 1970s before I was born.
“That for me was just extraordinary and it really brought home to me the absolutely toxic legacy, literally toxic legacy, we are leaving for future generations when we create nuclear waste.”
Ms Olney said the Lib Dems’ position was that no new nuclear plants should be built as the UK decarbonises its energy supply.
DiCaprio and Prince Charles view sustainable fashion
Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles met at Cop26 and learned about Stella McCartney’s sustainable fashion collection – including luxury handbags made from vegan lab-grown mushroom leather.
They were separately given a guided tour by the designer of her innovative garments and accessories dubbed the “Future of Fashion”.
In Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery, DiCaprio looked at McCartney’s seemingly normal luxury handbags made from the mushroom leather, and vegan football boots she created in collaboration with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Adidas.
He left the main hall where the exhibition was in before Prince Charles arrived. After the prince viewed the items, he was introduced to him in a quiet area of the gallery.
DiCaprio was a guest of McCartney’s and the three spoke together for around 10 minutes before Prince Charles left and the designer joined a live discussion with industry experts about stopping the use of animal leather and fur.
McCartney said the Hollywood actor appeared “gobsmacked” more designers were not “joining forces” with her push for sustainability and ditching leather for eco-friendly materials.
DiCaprio has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.
