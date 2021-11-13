✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon says PM should return to Cop26

The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change are hanging in the balance, as the deadline for a global deal at Cop26 passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”

With the Glasgow summit extended into Saturday, negotiators from 197 countries will attempt to finalise the text of an agreement, which it is hoped will keep the world on track to avoid 1.5C of warming.

The negotiations are likely to last into Saturday afternoon, the conference’s president Alok Sharma said.

While the draft statement is currently the first ever at a UN summit of this type to mention fossil fuels, an earlier call to phase out coal and end fossil fuel subsidies appeared to have been significantly watered down on Friday, and there were fears over whether even this softened wording would survive into the final text.

Speaking some 435 miles away from a vaccination centre in Sidcup on Friday afternoon, the prime minister made clear there was little prospect of improving on the draft text, saying: “People need to understand that the deal that’s on the table – the so-called cover decision – that is the text. We either find a way of agreeing it or I’m afraid we risk blowing it.”

Mr Sharma had earlier said that a “small number” of key issues requiring “urgent attention” remained, but said it was his “sincere intention” to get a final agreement over the line by the end of the day.