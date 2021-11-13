Cop26 news – live: ‘We risk blowing it’, Boris Johnson warns as Glasgow climate talks extended into Saturday
Follow here for the latest updates
The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change are hanging in the balance, as the deadline for a global deal at Cop26 passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”
With the Glasgow summit extended into Saturday, negotiators from 197 countries will attempt to finalise the text of an agreement, which it is hoped will keep the world on track to avoid 1.5C of warming.
The negotiations are likely to last into Saturday afternoon, the conference’s president Alok Sharma said.
While the draft statement is currently the first ever at a UN summit of this type to mention fossil fuels, an earlier call to phase out coal and end fossil fuel subsidies appeared to have been significantly watered down on Friday, and there were fears over whether even this softened wording would survive into the final text.
Speaking some 435 miles away from a vaccination centre in Sidcup on Friday afternoon, the prime minister made clear there was little prospect of improving on the draft text, saying: “People need to understand that the deal that’s on the table – the so-called cover decision – that is the text. We either find a way of agreeing it or I’m afraid we risk blowing it.”
Mr Sharma had earlier said that a “small number” of key issues requiring “urgent attention” remained, but said it was his “sincere intention” to get a final agreement over the line by the end of the day.
Alok Sharma: Revised text of climate summit agreement to be made ‘available around 8am’
Alok Sharma has shared a letter with heads of delegations and chairs of regional groups outlining the agenda for Saturday’s negotiations, saying a revised agreement draft will be made available by around 8am this morning.
He warned that crafting the texts as passing them through the UNFCCC documentary systems “will take some time” as negotiations seek to strike the “right balances” in developing texts that have been “built collectively.”
According to the letter, talks look set to continue on into Saturday afternoon.
‘Time is running out in the race for our future', says Caroline Lucas
Caroline Lucas MP has accused world leaders of “failing to show the leadership and courage” that this moment in history demands as Cop26 negotiations spill over into another day.
In a video posted on Twitter last night, after the decision was taken to extend the Glasgow summit into Saturday, the Green Party leader expressed her “anger” that the draft agreement only expresses “deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries.”
She said: “Time is running out in the race for our future.
“This Glasgow Summit is our best hope of avoiding the worst of the climate emergency - our best hope of a justice reset, out best hope of keeping fossil fuels in the ground.
“I feel so angry that world leaders look as if they are going to fail us on this, angry that what we are seeing is a debate about whether the word request or urge is stronger, angry that the text produced overnight simply expresses deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries, angry that the richer countries are failing to pay their climate debt.
While there are still people negotiating, there is still “hope”, she continued: “There is still a chance. We know that every single fraction of a degree matters - every ton of fossil fuel matters.
“So, we will keep raising our voices and, with determination, those voices will get heard.”
The full video is available here:
Keeping temperature rises below 1.5C ‘a matter of life and death’, delegates warn
On Friday, delegates once more rammed home the importance of limiting global temperature rises to below 1.5C.
The EU’s Frans Timmermans said “1.5 degrees is about avoiding a future for our children and grandchildren that is unliveable”, while Kenya’s representative said the number was “not just a statistic, it is a matter of life and death”.
As my colleagues have pointed out over the last few weeks, this conference has not
Emissions need cutting to zero, not net zero - Caroline Lucas
#icymi
People should not be taken in by the rhetoric employed at the Cop26 summit, writes Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion.
In particular, she rails against the heavy-lifting done by the word “net”.
“For a start, nearly all net zero pledges are for mid-century or beyond – whether they come from governments or corporations. That is far too late to respond to an accelerating climate emergency,” she says.
Read more here:
Emissions need cutting to zero, not net zero, to avoid catastrophe | Caroline Lucas
Countries and corporations must make urgent, deep cuts in emissions this decade, not a ‘burn now, pay later’ approach, writes Caroline Lucas
Next year ‘has to be different’ to keep within 1.5C of warming, warns Miliband
Whatever happens before the end of Cop26, the upcoming year “has to be different” from the last in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Ed Miliband has said.
Here’s the shadow energy secretary’s take on where we go after Cop26:
Negotiations expected to continue into tomorrow afternoon
Alok Sharma has said he envisages that negotiations will continue into Saturday afternoon.
The Cop26 president told delegates that revised documents for the agreements to be struck in Glasgow will be issued overnight, and be available by 8am.
A short informal plenary meeting will be held on Saturday morning, not before 10am, when Mr Sharma says he will introduce the documents, share his assessment of the state of the negotiations and set out proposed next steps.
He said he envisages a formal plenary in the afternoon to adopt the final decisions of Cop26 and close the session on Saturday.
Fossil fuel firms could ‘hold climate action to ransom’, campaigners warn
Fossil fuel companies could use trade agreements to “hold climate action to ransom”, potentially seeking trillions of pounds in compensation from governments that enact policies harming their revenues, campaigners have warned.
Trade agreements, such as Nafta and the Energy Charter Treaty, include investor arbitration clauses which allow companies to sue governments, according to Agence-France Presse, which reports that the tribunal mechanism has already seen billions handed to heavy industry.
These corporate courts, “the global trade system's dirty little secret”, could “make a mockery” of pledges agreed in Glasgow, Global Justice Now’s trade campaigner Jean Blaylock told the news agency.
“We're seeing the fossil fuel sector use investor-state dispute settlement to hold climate action to ransom,” she said. “These companies have made unfathomable profits from fuelling the climate crisis, we cannot let them demand even bigger pay-outs.”
The UK presidency is holding out hope for a formal request in the final agreement for countries to come back next year at the Cop27 conference in Egypt with enhanced pledges on carbon emissions, our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports.
This would mark a significant step up in the so-called “ratchet” agreed at Paris, which required new pledges only every five years, and reflects growing concern that action is not coming fast enough in what has been called “the crucial decade” to 2030.
Scotland could seek to be ‘friend’ of Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance
Scotland could look to become a “friend” of the newly-formed alliance of countries looking to phase out fossil fuels, Nicola Sturgeon has said – but suggested that North Sea oil and gas emissions did not count towards Scotland’s targets as the responsibility is reserved.
The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was launched by Denmark and Costa Rica on Wednesday to halt new drilling, with France, Greenland, Ireland, Sweden, Wales and the Canadian province of Quebec signing up as founding members. Portugal, California and New Zealand are associate members, while Italy is supporting it as a “friend”.
Speaking to journalists, Scotland’s first minister said: “So we would, I think become a ‘friend of’ in the first instance, and then probably move potentially into different categories of membership. I wrote to the Beyond Oil and Gas organisation yesterday, indicating we were making that assessment.”
She continued: “I don't have any doubt in my mind that we've got a big job of work to do to get away from oil and gas as quickly as possible. But we have to do that in a way that doesn't make us more dependent on importing oil and gas, that would be nonsensical.
“And crucially, that doesn't leave the 100,000 people working in that sector on the scrap heap.”
Greenpeace appear to have capitalised on the giant globe hanging in the conference centre as a chance to illustrate concerns about carbon offsetting.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies