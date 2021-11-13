Cop26 news – live: Key fossil fuel reference stays in new draft as Glasgow climate talks go into final hours
A third draft of the Cop26 outcome, the clearest indication yet of what is likely to feature in the final deal from the Glasgow summit, has just been released.
It retains a call to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” featured in the second draft.
Some had feared that countries with major fossil fuel interests would have pushed for this line to be taken out during complex negotiations overnight.
With the Glasgow summit already extended into Saturday, negotiators from 197 countries will attempt to finalise the text of an agreement, which it is hoped will keep the world on track to avoid 1.5C of warming.
The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change were hanging in the balance last night, as the deadline for a global deal passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”
The prime minister urged leaders around the world to show “conviction and courage” by giving their negotiating teams leeway to make the compromises needed to keep the world on track for limiting global warming.
Fossil fuel subsidies are the ‘definition of insanity’, says John Kerry as Cop26 talks go into overtime
John Kerry has called fossil fuel subsidies the “definition of insanity” as talks surrounding the final Cop26 climate deal went into overtime on Friday night in Glasgow.
The US special climate envoy noted that close to $2.5trillion had went into lowering the cost of oil, gas and coal over the past five or six years – even as the developed world failed to meet its $100bn goal of annual finance for poorer nations struggling to adapt to the climate crisis.
“That’s a definition of insanity,” Mr Kerry said. “We’re allowing to feed the very problem we’re here to try to cure. It doesn’t make sense.”
Developed countries got away ‘scot-free’ from climate finance obligations, says environment minister
The environment minister for Antigua and Barbuda has accused large emitters of getting away “scot-free” for not “stepping up” to pay for the damage they have inflicted on the environment.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Molwyn Joseph said he is preparing to leave the UK on a plane home without knowing the outcome of the UN climate summit in Glasgow after it was extended into Saturday.
He said: “I must say publicly that the Cop President (Alok Sharma) has worked very hard, I believe he is sincere in getting a fair and just settlement on this issue and what he needs is the co-operation and acceptance from the larger countries, the developed countries that they are responsible and they must step up.
“I don’t think it is a lack of effort on his part, I just think that for too long these large emitters have gotten away scot-free by not stepping up and paying for the damage they have done.
“This is not charity and this is not handouts. This is simple: you have done severe harm to small islands - Tuvalu is disappearing - what more evidence (is needed)?”
Series of technical papers released but no sign of revised draft agreement
After negotiations running through the night in Glasgow, a series of technical papers were released by the Cop26 presidency at 8am on Saturday, writes Andrew Woodcock.
But there was no sign of the updated draft agreement which might signal that a deal was on the verge of being reached.
The new papers, covering issues ranging from climate finance to adaptation to rising temperatures, were being seen as an indication that the process continues to inch towards some sort of agreement on Saturday.
There were no signs of a major overnight bust-up which could derail the talks altogether.
But no-one in Glasgow was ruling out a further extension of the conference - scheduled to end after two weeks at 6pm on Friday - into Sunday.
Deal hangs in balance as climate summit extended beyond deadline for agreement
The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change were hanging in the balance last night, as the deadline for a global deal passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”
The prime minister urged his counterparts in countries around the world to show “conviction and courage” by giving their negotiating teams leeway to make the compromises needed to keep the world on track for limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, writes political editor Andrew Woodcock.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They discussed progress in the ongoing Cop26 negotiations in Glasgow and agreed that an ambitious outcome is in sight.
“The leaders committed to work together to help resolve outstanding issues in the talks and reach an agreement at Cop26 that works for all countries.”
Deal hangs in balance as Cop26 climate summit extended beyond deadline for agreement
‘We risk blowing it,’ warns Boris Johnson as talks continue into the night
AOC says don’t expect COP26 or governments to address climate crisis
Democratic US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said people should not expect governments or the COP26 conference to solve the climate crisis.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on an Instagram Live chat as she is part of a congressional delegation to the climate conference in Glasgow.
“There are some things that I saw in that room that I’m like, if the world is relying on COP and governments to stop climate change, that is not going to happen,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said.
“Governments are a very important, critical, determining aspect to stopping climate change but they are not the only aspect and so fact of the matter is, grassroots collective people’s organising is going to be extremely critical in solving the climate crisis.”
Alok Sharma: Revised text of climate summit agreement to be made ‘available around 8am’
Alok Sharma has shared a letter with heads of delegations and chairs of regional groups outlining the agenda for Saturday’s negotiations, saying a revised agreement draft will be made available by around 8am this morning.
He warned that crafting the texts as passing them through the UNFCCC documentary systems “will take some time” as negotiations seek to strike the “right balances” in developing texts that have been “built collectively.”
According to the letter, talks look set to continue on into Saturday afternoon.
‘Time is running out in the race for our future', says Caroline Lucas
Caroline Lucas MP has accused world leaders of “failing to show the leadership and courage” that this moment in history demands as Cop26 negotiations spill over into another day.
In a video posted on Twitter last night, after the decision was taken to extend the Glasgow summit into Saturday, the Green Party leader expressed her “anger” that the draft agreement only expresses “deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries.”
She said: “Time is running out in the race for our future.
“This Glasgow Summit is our best hope of avoiding the worst of the climate emergency - our best hope of a justice reset, out best hope of keeping fossil fuels in the ground.
“I feel so angry that world leaders look as if they are going to fail us on this, angry that what we are seeing is a debate about whether the word request or urge is stronger, angry that the text produced overnight simply expresses deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries, angry that the richer countries are failing to pay their climate debt.
While there are still people negotiating, there is still “hope”, she continued: “There is still a chance. We know that every single fraction of a degree matters - every ton of fossil fuel matters.
“So, we will keep raising our voices and, with determination, those voices will get heard.”
Keeping temperature rises below 1.5C ‘a matter of life and death’, delegates warn
On Friday, delegates once more rammed home the importance of limiting global temperature rises to below 1.5C.
The EU’s Frans Timmermans said “1.5 degrees is about avoiding a future for our children and grandchildren that is unliveable”, while Kenya’s representative said the number was “not just a statistic, it is a matter of life and death”.
Emissions need cutting to zero, not net zero - Caroline Lucas
People should not be taken in by the rhetoric employed at the Cop26 summit, writes Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion.
In particular, she rails against the heavy-lifting done by the word “net”.
“For a start, nearly all net zero pledges are for mid-century or beyond – whether they come from governments or corporations. That is far too late to respond to an accelerating climate emergency,” she says.
