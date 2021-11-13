✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon says PM should return to Cop26

A third draft of the Cop26 outcome, the clearest indication yet of what is likely to feature in the final deal from the Glasgow summit, has just been released.

It retains a call to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies” featured in the second draft.

Some had feared that countries with major fossil fuel interests would have pushed for this line to be taken out during complex negotiations overnight.

With the Glasgow summit already extended into Saturday, negotiators from 197 countries will attempt to finalise the text of an agreement, which it is hoped will keep the world on track to avoid 1.5C of warming.

The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change were hanging in the balance last night, as the deadline for a global deal passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”

The prime minister urged leaders around the world to show “conviction and courage” by giving their negotiating teams leeway to make the compromises needed to keep the world on track for limiting global warming.