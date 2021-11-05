Cop26 Glasgow news – live: $18bn pledged to end coal as John Kerry says humanity will not cope with more warming
Britain’s Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, has revealed that so far during the conference, $18bn (£13bn) had been pledged to help deliver the transition from coal to clean energy.
He told a press conference: “We know this transition must be just and new tools for delivering the transition are emerging - development banks, philanthropists and the private sector are coming behind it, and helping countries across the world.
“We have seen over the last day or so an announcement of around $18bn in new support so far this Cop for the transition from coal to clean power.”
Elsewhere, Greenpeace has warned that the “first cracks” have appeared in Cop26 climate deals after an Indonesian official disputed that an agreement on deforestation signed by more than 100 countries this week contained a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030.
“The declaration issued does not refer at all to the ‘end deforestation by 2030’,” vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia‘s environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would “inappropriate and unfair”.
Biden’s aide tests positive for Covid
An aide of US president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid.
The person had been travelling with Mr Biden to Rome and then to Glasgow for the Cop26 conference, it has been confirmed by his administration.
The fully-vaccinated aide is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine while undergoing additional tests.
They tested positive with a lateral flow test issued at the UN climate summit.
Mr Biden had tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said.
The White House said that a few staff members who were in close contact with the individual did not return to the US with Mr Biden aboard Air Force One, and instead flew home on a different government plane.
Prince Charles says it would be ‘difficult’ for him to join protest
Greta Thunberg’s fellow climate protesters are understood to have invited the Prince of Wales to a protest – but he said that taking part would be “difficult”.
The Swedish climate activist has urged people to join the climate strike protest tomorrow as part of her Fridays for Future marches.
PA has reported that a Cop26 youth group is said to have asked the prince to join them.
Speaking from Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Prince Charles told negotiators: “There’s a lot of anger and a lot of frustration. There’s a big march tomorrow, which some people have said I should join – that’s more difficult – but the point is, please don’t forget these people out there. Don’t forget that it’s their future.”
‘Biden entourage in convoy of 23-plus cars and helicopter’ – video
It appears the US President is unable or unwilling to travel light during Cop26 as he has been chauffeured around Scotland in a convoy of at least 23 cars plus a helicopter – according to a member of the public.
A Twitter user with the name Robbie Corbett said Joe Biden passed by Livingston on his way to the climate conference.
He pointed out the dissonance of the president attending a climate summit with many staff taxiied around in many cars.
Mr Biden’s convoy of cars has also been seen a number of times driving through Glasgow since the conference started.
New Zealand has increased climate aid to 1.3bn NZ dollars
Jacinda Ardern reiterated New Zealand’s announcement last month that the country has increased its climate aid commitment to 1.3 billion NZ dollars (£683 million).
Appearing via video link at the CBI industry event this evening, the NZ PM said the revised sum “represents a quadrupling of the climate aid we provide to the countries most affected by the climate crisis”.
She said this includes countries in the Pacific region, where the majority of the support will go.
Ms Ardern said New Zealand is the first country in the world to pass a law that introduces mandatory climate-related reporting for the financial sector, and urged countries including the UK to follow suit.
Also, she added that New Zealand’s free trade agreement with the UK is her country’s first bilateral trade agreement to include specific articles on climate change and sustainable agriculture.
“The deal includes agreement to take steps to eliminate harmful fossil fuel subsidies where they exist, and to support the transition to clean energy,” Ms Ardern said.
“Beyond climate change, prohibitions have been agreed on subsidies that contribute to overfishing as well as on subsidies for those engaged in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
“And over 260 environmentally beneficial products, such as solar power panels and bicycles, will have tariffs eliminated, the largest list of environment goods ever agreed in a bilateral free trade agreement.”
Minister: World will turn ‘into a hell’ if global warming continues
Kwasi Kwarteng has said that “we will turn our world into a hell if we do not tackle climate change”.
The business secretary, speaking after John Kerry at the CBI dinner, said: “The net-zero agenda, critical as it is to our future, does not mean that we have to somehow regress into a pre-industrial poverty.
“We can grow our economy sensibly, just in the way that Secretary Kerry described, through innovation, through enterprise and through what I would call creative investment
“We understand in the marrow of our bones that going green is good for business and, as the Prime Minister said, green is good and it’s absolutely fundamental to our message.”
Mr Kerry, the US climate envoy, said that humanity will not be able to “fundamentally cope” with the effects of global warming.
Decarbonisation ‘big bet’ for post-Brexit business, says CBI boss
Earlier, the boss of the Confederation of British Industry – where heads of state have taken it in turns to address business delegates from the UK – has said that decarbonisation is the “big bet” after Brexit.
Tony Danker said at the CBI-hosted dinner tonight: “Here in the UK, post-Brexit, post-Covid, decarbonisation is our big bet.
“It is bringing substance to the Prime Minister’s levelling-up agenda by bringing higher value industries and jobs to different corners of our country.
“It gives new definition to the idea of global Britain. We can and we will export to the world our new green products and services.”
‘Climate change will continue to cause severe hardships’ – Kerry
The US’ climate envoy has warned that climate change is going to bring challenges that humanity does not know “how to fundamentally cope with”.
Speaking at a CBI dinner in Glasgow, he said: “Already we have millions of people moving around looking for alternative places to live, but what would happen in 2C or 3C (of warming) is beyond comprehension.”
He continued: “The fact is we will see changes that we don’t even know how to fundamentally cope with – where disease spreads even more easily.
“When we see what happens now to nations – with the fires and the floods and mudslides, water drying up now in the western parts of the US and the Hoover Dam lower than it has been since 1937.”
Mr Kerry said: “We had people dying in their basement in a storm last month in New York, 150 people froze to death in Texas because of the implications of a lack of proper infrastructure development for adaptation and resilience purposes.”
Climate finance to be paid to poorer countries a year earlier than expected
Developed nations will be able to deliver £70 billion ($100bn) of climate finance to developing countries by 2022, John Kerry has said.
Heads of state had promised to deliver the funding by 2020, but latest estimates suggested that targets would not be reached until 2023.
US climate envoy Mr Kerry said: “No Cop in history has had the feel of what I feel in Glasgow here today – new energy, new urgency, a new sense of possibility, and we have never had as much corporate presence and commitment as we have today.
“I believe that we are going to be able to raise the ambition beyond anything we imagined – already we have finance that is very significant.”
He cited commitments by Japan to put £7bn ($10bn) into efforts to lower global temperatures over the next five years, allowing a further £6bn ($8bn) in private finance to be leveraged.
Mr Kerry added: “That means for 2022 we now have the full 100 billion dollars we wanted to have, and 100 billion going forward, so we take that issue off the table.
“My friends, you have seen a revolution here before you in this community, you are now leading the largest economic transformation in the world.”
US climate envoy tells British firms to back renewable energy
John Kerry told British businesses that “everybody is going to have to be part of this transition” to renewable energy.
Speaking at the CBI dinner, the US climate envoy said the nation was partnering with the UAE to help India deliver 450 gigawatts of renewable energy in the next eight years.
He said: “We are going to bring the finance and we are going to bring the technology – we have appointed a full-time person to be on the ground in India to hold hands and lock them into those deals and bring that money to the table.”
Mr Kerry added: “That’s how we’re going to do it folks, no automatic pilot here – everybody is going to have to be part of this transition.
“But businesses more than anybody is the one entity that we really need at the table this time to make the difference.”
US ‘not as bad as you think on climate even when Trump was at the helm’
John Kerry, the US’ climate envoy, has claimed that America has “kept moving forward” in attempts to tackle climate change even during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Confederation of British Industry, he said: “I said this at the time but none of us who were leaving Paris could have guaranteed to our citizens to hold the earth’s temperature to 2C, let alone 1.5C.
“We knew we weren’t, but we weren’t faking – what we knew we were doing was bringing 195 countries together to galvanise action and to send a message to you, to the private sector that 195 countries are going to create a market, we’re going to do something different.”
Mr Kerry said Mr Trump’s presidency had “stopped the money from flowing” but added that the actions of individual mayors and governors “kept America moving forward”.
He continued: “We are not quite as bad as you think we are – in fact 75% of new electricity that has come on line in the last few years has come from renewable energy.”
