Britain’s Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, has revealed that so far during the conference, $18bn (£13bn) had been pledged to help deliver the transition from coal to clean energy.

He told a press conference: “We know this transition must be just and new tools for delivering the transition are emerging - development banks, philanthropists and the private sector are coming behind it, and helping countries across the world.

“We have seen over the last day or so an announcement of around $18bn in new support so far this Cop for the transition from coal to clean power.”

Elsewhere, Greenpeace has warned that the “first cracks” have appeared in Cop26 climate deals after an Indonesian official disputed that an agreement on deforestation signed by more than 100 countries this week contained a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030.

“The declaration issued does not refer at all to the ‘end deforestation by 2030’,” vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia‘s environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would “inappropriate and unfair”.