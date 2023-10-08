Part of historic Old Courthouse in Cockermouth collapses into river

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Part of a historic building in Cumbria has collapsed into a river.

A section of the back of the Old Courthouse in Cockermouth has fallen away, including the back walls over three floors, sections of flooring and parts of the roof.

The bridge over the River Cocker has been closed after the collapse and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The Environment Agency said that although the building collapsed near the flood walls, the walls remain intact and the town’s flood risk has not increased as a result.

We are working with emergency services and partners to do all we can to assess the damage and take immediate steps to protect public safety. Cumberland Council spokesperson

No-one is believed to have been injured as a result of the collapse.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “The Old Courthouse is an iconic building in Cockermouth and we share local residents’ sadness following the recent partial collapse of the building.

“We are working with emergency services and partners to do all we can to assess the damage and take immediate steps to protect public safety.

“The bridge over the River Cocker has been closed as a precautionary measure and screening will be installed. Please avoid the area and follow any diversions in place.

“There have been no reports of any injuries and although some debris has landed into the river, the river is still flowing.

“The Environment Agency has confirmed that although the collapse is near to their flood walls, the walls remain intact and the town’s flood risk has not increased.

“A multi-agency response is now in place, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.

“This is a privately owned building and has been an ongoing issue. We continue to work with the owner of the property, and partners.”