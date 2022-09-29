Drought could continue into 2023, Environment Agency warns

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drought conditions in much of England are expected to continue into 2023 without average rainfall over autumn and winter, the Environment Agency has said.

The agency has said that despite recent rainfall this has so far not been sufficient to replenish groundwater and reservoir water levels in parts of England that are in drought.

The agency said careful and proactive management of water resources is needed throughout the winter to reduce the risk of drought next year.

