Drought could continue into 2023, Environment Agency warns

Despite recent rainfall so far this has not been sufficient to replenish groundwater and reservoir water levels

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:50
A view of Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex, standing at 30 per cent of it's normal capacity.

A view of Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex, standing at 30 per cent of it’s normal capacity.

Drought conditions in much of England are expected to continue into 2023 without average rainfall over autumn and winter, the Environment Agency has said.

The agency has said that despite recent rainfall this has so far not been sufficient to replenish groundwater and reservoir water levels in parts of England that are in drought.

The agency said careful and proactive management of water resources is needed throughout the winter to reduce the risk of drought next year.

More follows

