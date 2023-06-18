6.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico near Cabo San Lucas

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, which occured at about 10 km of depth, took place around 1.30pm local time.

It is unlikely to generate a tsunami, according to the NOAA / National Weather Service US Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake took place 122 km east of San José del Cabo, per Mexico’s National Seismic Service.

Initial reports suggest the quake hasn’t caused any damage.

“At this time, no damages have been reported in the areas where it was felt,” Mexico’s National Civil Defense Coordination said, according to the Associated Press.

Mexico is no stranger to strong seismic activity.

The country is home to numerous active volcanoes.

In September of 2022, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake impacted the states of Colima and Michoacán, triggering effects across North America, including causing waves to crash through a cave system in Nevada’s Death Valley.