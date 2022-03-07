White House pumps millions into cleaning up worst polluters on America’s roads
A new standard set for heavy trucks will save roughly 2,000 lives every year, Biden administration says
The White House has announced new limits for the biggest polluters on America’s roads including heavy trucks, the iconic yellow school buses, public transit and delivery vans.
Part of the package is a proposed rule from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would reduce harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from new trucks by up to 90 per cent by 2031 over today’s levels.
This rule will save roughly 2,000 lives every year, eliminate 18,000 cases of childhood asthma, and lead to 1.1 million fewer missed days of school, the Biden administration says.
More follows
