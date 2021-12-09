‘Phenomenal level’ of bird flu in UK, chief vet says after thousands culled

The disease is understood to have been spread by migratory birds flying back from the north of Russia and eastern Europe.

PA Reporter
Thursday 09 December 2021 06:55
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 (PA)
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK’s chief vet has reportedly said there is a “phenomenal level” of bird flu in the country following the culling of tens of thousands of farmed birds.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 before being extended on November 29 with the added requirement all captive birds had to be kept indoors, amid concerns wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter were carrying the flu.

The current number of 38 confirmed infected premises in the UK is the largest ever, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

We can't wait until another year and have an even bigger outbreak

Dr Christine Middlemiss

The risk to human health from avian influenza remains very low, according to public health advice, and there is a low food safety risk.

Recommended

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss told the BBC the “phenomenal level” of bird flu has “huge human, animal and trade implications”.

She said the disease was being spread by migratory birds flying back from the north of Russia and eastern Europe, and insisted further research was needed to prevent a worsening outbreak in the future.

“We can’t wait until another year and have an even bigger outbreak. So, we will be working not just with our own scientists but internationally, to understand more of what we can do about what’s behind it,” Dr Middlemiss told the broadcaster.

The vet warned the UK was only a few weeks into a migratory season that goes until March, as Defra’s figures showed 31 confirmed infected premises in England three in Wales, two in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland.

“We are going to need to keep up these levels of heightened biosecurity for all that time,” she said.

Recommended

The protection zone means in addition to keeping birds and poultry housed, keepers must continue to take precautions such as regularly cleaning and disinfecting clothing, equipment and vehicles and limiting access to non-essential workers and visitors.

Defra has said the new housing measures will be kept under regular review.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in