Dozens of medical staff, including doctors, surgeons and anesthetists, have gathered outside J P Morgan’s headquarters in London calling on the investment bank to divest from fossil fuels.
Some protesters lay on the floor while others stood behind a giant banner reading “stop funding fossil fuels”.
Police gathered at the Canary Wharf site and one nurse could be heard telling security “you’re hurting me, you’re really hurting me”.
JP Morgan declined to comment on the protest.
The action is the tenth day of the ongoing Impossible Rebellion, a series of protests by Extinction Rebellion and related groups on environmental issues.
On Thursday, activists from HS2 Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, scaled the seven-storey Tower Place West building in the City of London which houses the offices of insurance company Marsh – linked to the HS2 rail project.
Video shows protesters being removed
XR protestors move demo to DLR station
After an intense removal by police and Canary Wharf security, XR protestors are now sat in a group outside the DLR station.
One woman, who is crying, has said the police were violent enough when they moved her that it hurt her arthritis.
Another, Adele Stanton, an occupational therapist, told The Independent that she worked mostly with wheelchair users.
“I work hard, I’ve taken the day off work today to be here because I believe it’s that important.
“The simple fact is that as climate change worsens and things like floods and fires become more frequent, it’ll be the wheelchair users I work with - or people like them - who die first.”
Ms Stanton, 57, added: “I have a duty of care to them.”
Cleanup operation already underway
A cleanup operation is already underway by J P Morgan as cleaners began frantically clearing red spray paint which read “code red”.
Police have now formed a human barrier on one side of the demonstration to obstruct protestors from coming back.
Three police vans arrive as protesters glue hands to floor
As police and private security begin picking doctors and nurses off the floor, three more police vans have arrived outside J P Morgan.
Two protestors have now super glued their hands to the floor, while two others have glued themselves to flower boxes outside the building.
‘You’re really hurting me’
This nurse could be heard telling security “you’re hurting me, you’re really hurting me”.
Security staff warn XR members they will be removed from area
Men calling themselves the head of security at J P Morgan’s Canary Wharf building have begun telling XR members that they must leave immediately.
“Do you understand what I’m saying?” The Independent heard one of the men tell protestors.
“This is private property and if you don’t leave of your own free will, my staff will remove you or the police will. Do you understand?”
The majority of medical stuff said they would not leave and are now being removed by force.
‘We have a duty to act,’ says XR activist
An XR member has plugged in a microphone and begun explaining to passers—by, and J P Morgan employees, why the group is here today.
“As healthcare professionals, we have a duty to act,” she told the crowd of people gathering around.
“The fact is we know that the root cause of the majority of harm affecting children is fossil fuel burning, so we are asking J P Morgan today to stop investing in them.”
As she finished, a second police van arrived and more officers could be seen circling the demonstration.
It’s still fairly quiet, but an XR spokesperson has told The Independent that protestors will be here “until we all get arrested”.
Medics stage protests in their scrubs - pictures
Dozens of medical staff gather outside J P Morgan in Canary Wharf
Good morning from the 10th day of Extinction Rebellion’s takeover of London.
This morning, dozens of medical staff - including doctors, surgeons and anesthetists - have gathered outside J P Morgan in Canary Wharf, demanding that the financial services giant stops funding fossil fuels.
Some lay on the floor and others stood behind a giant banner reading “stop funding fossil fuels”.
Currently only a very small police presence is here, alongside some of Canary Wharf’s own security team.
We’ll keep you updated as things develop.
