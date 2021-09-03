✕ Close Related video: ‘1 billion children in danger’: GP attacks J P Morgan for fossil fuel investments at Extinction Rebellion protest

Dozens of medical staff, including doctors, surgeons and anesthetists, have gathered outside J P Morgan’s headquarters in London calling on the investment bank to divest from fossil fuels.

Some protesters lay on the floor while others stood behind a giant banner reading “stop funding fossil fuels”.

Police gathered at the Canary Wharf site and one nurse could be heard telling security “you’re hurting me, you’re really hurting me”.

JP Morgan declined to comment on the protest.

The action is the tenth day of the ongoing Impossible Rebellion, a series of protests by Extinction Rebellion and related groups on environmental issues.

On Thursday, activists from HS2 Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, scaled the seven-storey Tower Place West building in the City of London which houses the offices of insurance company Marsh – linked to the HS2 rail project.