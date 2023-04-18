Jump to content

Extinction Rebellion will ‘step up’ action if government ignores two climate demands

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 18 April 2023 11:13
<p>Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) march to parliament on 1st September 2020. The climate movement’s plans for ‘The Big One’ protest this April is being backed by dozens of unions, peace organisations and environmental groups</p>

(Marina Iliara/Extinction Rebellion)

Extinction Rebellion (XR) and several other campaign groups have vowed to “step up” action unless the government responds to two demands on climate change.

XR, Global Justice Now, Don’t Pay UK and the PCS Union have called on ministers to end all licences, funding and approval for new oil and gas projects.

They also want the government to create “emergency citizens assemblies” to tackle the climate crisis.

The groups said they had given Downing Street a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 25 April to reply to the demands or they will escalare their actions.

It comes as climate groups prepare for four days of action taking place in Parliament Square, London, beginning on Friday, 21 April.

More than 200 organisations are supporting the protests – including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, XR said.

Some 28,000 people have so far said they will attend the protest, although XR expects more to attend over the course of the weekend.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, XR insisted that the demonstrations were not intended as “public disruption” but accepted that the sheer number of people attending may cause “logistical issues” in and around Westminster, with the London Marathon taking place on Sunday.

XR has previously called on the government to end new licences for fossil fuel projects but its demands have been so far ignored.

If ministers do not respond by the stated deadline, XR said escalated protests would involve joining picket lines “in solidarity” with workers who are on strike.

“We must unite to survive,” said Marjin van der Geer from XR.

More follows...

