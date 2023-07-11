✕ Close Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The city of Montpelier has warned that a dam near the state capital is dangerously close to capacity and could fail, causing unprecedented flooding.

“The Wrightsville Dam only has 6 feet of storage capacity left,” the city wrote on Tuesday after a slow-moving, moisture-packed storm dumped two months’ worth of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.

“If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River. This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage.”

Officials warned that with “very few evacuation options remaining”, people in at-risk areas in the Montpelier area may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.

Other Northeast regions are beginning to survey what is expected to be a long and expensive recovery from the extreme downpours which NY Governor Kathy Hochul declared it a “1-in-1,000-year weather event” caused by the climate crisis.

One woman died in New York after she was swept away in floodwaters while trying to escape her home with her dog.