Residents stranded in ‘dangerous’ flooding in Vermont as dam threatens to burst - live
President Joe Biden declares emergency in Vermont
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York
“The Wrightsville Dam only has 6 feet of storage capacity left,” the city wrote on Tuesday after a slow-moving, moisture-packed storm dumped two months’ worth of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.
“If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River. This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage.”
Officials warned that with “very few evacuation options remaining”, people in at-risk areas in the Montpelier area may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.
Other Northeast regions are beginning to survey what is expected to be a long and expensive recovery from the extreme downpours which NY Governor Kathy Hochul declared it a “1-in-1,000-year weather event” caused by the climate crisis.
One woman died in New York after she was swept away in floodwaters while trying to escape her home with her dog.
Pictured: Vermont residents check on relatives amid extreme flooding
City of Montpelier has one of biggest floods on record
The city of Montpelier reported that the flooding is among the worst in its history.
“This has been the second highest recorded Winooski River level in history, behind only the historic 1927 flood,” the city government wrote on its Facebook page.
“This is higher than 1992 and both 2011 flood events.”
Watch: Heavy rainfall and dangerous flooding continue for third day in the Northeast
Railroad tracks have been left suspended 100 feet in the area after the extreme flooding in Vermont washed away extraordinary amounts of land beneath them. The Weather Channel shared the images from Ludlow, Vermont where eight inches of rain fell in the space of day.
Pictured: Town of Ludlow, Vermont left underwater
Beaches closed for swimming across New England due to high levels of bacteria
Beaches have been closed for swimming in parts of New England due to high levels of bacteria in the water, according to public health authorities.
Environmental officials reported numerous incidences of “bacterial exceedance”, potentially caused by human fecal matter ending up in the ocean, lakes and reservoirs due to recent storms which have brought heavy downpours and flash floods across the Northeast.
The swimming bans at many popular beaches come at the height of tourist season and also while the Northeast is battling high heat and humidity.
Beaches closed across New England due to high levels of bacteria
Potentially unhealthy levels of human waste in water, public health officials warned
Breaking: Vermont warns Montpelier dam could fail amid intense rain and tells stranded residents to get to upper floors
The city of Montpelier has warned that a dam near the state capital is dangerously close to capacity and could fail, causing unprecendented flooding in the city.
Raging torrents wipe out roads in upstate New York
One storm tracker in the Northeast shared video of Route 218 - connecting the small town of Cornwall in the Hudson Valley to West Point - noting that it was “gone”.
The New York area received intense downpours and extreme flooding from Sunday afternoon which has buckled infrastructure in a number of locations.
Vermont state capital closes downtown
A storm that saturated the Northeast was moving out on Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital in Vermont.
Montpelier closed its downtown after major storms dropped more than two months of rain on Vermont in 48 hours.
The National Weather Service warns of more potential flash floods.
