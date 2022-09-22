Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss’s government has formally lifted a ban on fracking for shale gas despite the lack of safety data, saying it was “absolute priority” to boost energy supply.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored “so it’s right that we’ve lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.

The new licensing round is expected to lead to over 100 new licences, the business department announced on Thursday – despite conceding that there was still a need to “gather better data” on safety.

A moratorium was imposed on fracking in 2019 after the industry regulator said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.

A review of acceptable levels of seismic activity said on Thursday that there was “limited understanding” of the risks – but government claimed that ending the ban and allowing more drilling would allow more data to be gathered.

Despite concerns about earthquakes, Mr Rees-Mogg suggested higher levels of seismic activity would be allowed at drilling sites – saying the current limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale was “too low”.

“The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level. 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with sophisticated machinery, it is quite right that fracking would not take place – that level is too low,” he told BBC Newsnight.

Ms Truss defended the idea of potentially breaching a Tory manifesto pledge by lifting the ban on fracking, claiming the energy crisis is the “number one issue we face”.

The prime minister insisted she will not authorise “anything that carries a risk”, but the government is yet to produce evidence showing hydraulic shale gas extraction is safe.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless fracking was scientifically proven to be safe amid concerns over earthquakes.

The PM told reporters travelling with her during a UN summit in New York: “We will not be going ahead with anything that carries a risk but I’m clear that energy security is vital.”

She added: “The context we’re talking about here is we don’t have enough domestic energy supplies … Fracking is a part of the energy mix.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said energy security was “an absolute priority” for the government. “To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production – so it’s right that we’ve lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas.”

However, senior government adviser Lord Debden told The Independent this week that there is no evidence that fracking and North Sea extraction would have a meaningful impact on the price of gas.

Environmental groups hit out at the government move to lift the ban. Greenpeace energy security campaigner Philip Evans warning that drilling for more fossil fuels “will not lower bills, make us less dependent on volatile fossil fuel markets or cut our carbon emissions”.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross said fracking was the most unpopular and least effective way of generating energy in the UK, and said any attempt to water down the rules that safeguarded against the process would “only fuel its unpopularity”.

Analysis by Friends of the Earth suggested 91 of England’s 333 local authorities have oil and gas exploration licences.

Some 143 parliamentary constituencies, mainly in so-called “red wall” Tory seats in northern England and the Midlands, have licences which could potentially allow firms to examine gas reserves.