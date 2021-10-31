Cop26 Glasgow – live: ‘Hypocrite’ Sharma heckled over Cambo oil field as Scotland summit opens
World leaders will head to Glasgow after G20 meeting ends in Rome
The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today after world leaders wrap up the G20 meeting in Rome.
The climate summit is taking place in Glasgow, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will come together to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.
On the eve of the conference opening, Boris Johnson said it would prove to be the world’s “moment of truth” on the climate crisis.
On Saturday night, young climate delegates interrupted a speech by the president of Cop26 at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference, branding him a “hypocrite” for the UK government’s support of the Cambo oil field.
The activists led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.
COY16 was the official youth event for Cop26, bringing together young climate delegates from around the world.
UK net-zero tech firms double in value over one year
The UK’s net-zero tech sector has nearly doubled in value over the last 12 months despite major stalling in investment growth, according to data.
The firms, which develop technology to offset carbon emissions, saw valuations rise from 24.4 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2020 to 47.6 billion (£34.8 billion) in 2021, the Net Zero 2021 Report from start-up network Tech Nation shows.
It comes after eight UK net-zero tech firms passed the billion-dollar (£730 million) valuation “unicorn” status.
Dr George Windsor, head of insights at Tech Nation, told the PA news agency: “If these net-zero companies are to fulfil their potential to save our planet, they need more help, support and funding from investors, UK pension funds and policymakers worldwide.”
Cop26 is ‘world’s moment of truth’ on climate change, says Boris Johnson
The UN climate conference will be the “world’s moment of truth”, Boris Johnson said as he urged leaders to deliver on the target of preventing global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C degrees above pre-industrial levels.
Mr Johnson, who is due to fly from the G20 in Rome to Glasgow on Sunday evening, said: “Cop26 will be the world’s moment of truth.
“The question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away.
“I hope world leaders will hear them and come to Glasgow ready to answer them with decisive action.
“Together, we can mark the beginning of the end of climate change - and end the uncertainty once and for all.”
Cop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth climate event
'Where is the support for countries in crisis as a result of our colonial history?' asked protesters
Young delegates heckle ‘hypocrite’ Sharma over Cambo support of oil field
The Cop26 president was speaking at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference on Saturday evening when a group of delegates stood up and branded him a “hypocrite” for the UK Government’s support of the Cambo oil field.
The activists began chanting from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.
“Alok Sharma and the UK government are hypocrites,” said one delegate, while others held up a green “Fridays for Future” flag.
“They are opening the new Cambo oil field, they subsidise billions into fossil fuels yet won’t look after the workers who need a just transition.
“Where is the support for countries in crisis as a result of our colonial history?”
Environmental campaigners have called for plans to begin extraction at the Cambo oil field, to the west of the Shetland Islands, to be scrapped.
