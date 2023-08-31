3 Vinted sellers on their top tips for making money from your secondhand clothes

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pumpkin lattes have returned and so has ‘Secondhand September’, where people try and get a quick buck for the items they have fallen out of love with.

Online marketplace Vinted has exploded in popularity and many people make good money by selling pre-loved clothes they no longer wear.

We spoke to three to get their advice on making the most cash possible.

Make the items you want to sell as visually appealing as possible

Kayleigh George, 35, who is based in Glasgow and works in a library, has used Vinted since the New Year and says that presenting your items well is important for sellers.

“The main thing that helped me was taking the time to present my items nicely, e.g. hanging them on the correct hanger for the photo and I steamed the creases out of everything.

“As a buyer I skip past things that aren’t presented well, because you assume if the seller is careless listing their items they might also be careless about shipping them,” she adds.

Echoing the sane sentiments, Emma Lightbown, a 41-year-old fashion stylist from London, says she has made a “couple of thousand” in the past two years from selling on Vinted.

“I definitely think you can start making money straight away it’s about making sure you take really clear, well-lit pictures – even better if you can show the piece being worn or on a mannequin”, she says.

How you price your items is of paramount importanceGeorge recommends pricing your items above the Vinted recommended price (the one that appears when you’re listing an item), something she has always done.

This is a feeling shared by Lightbown, who says: “I tend to price items a little over what I actually want to sell them for as most people put in an offer rather than just buying at the listing price.”

Despite only selling items on Vinted since April, Amanda Bell, 47, from Shrewsbury has sold more than 100 items on the platform, and says you need to be prepared to offer discounts on multiple purchases if you want to shift your clothes.

“This really helps me shift the clothes and the buyer gets a reduction at the same time,” she says. “If something doesn’t sell after a couple weeks I reduce them.”

The more information you can provide, the better

Tell potenial buyers absolutely everything you can about the item.

“It’s worth adding as much information about sizing and fit too, putting measurements in the description can be really helpful to the buyers,” says Lightbown.

Knowing your audience goes a long way

George says, if she has items that have stayed listed for a while, “I would make offers to the people who had liked an item”.

Bell adds: “My top tip would be to price an item fairly and understand people will always knock you down a pound or two. After all they have to pay postage.”

While Lighbown says: “Seasonal items do tend to sell better at the right time of year – although as a buyer I like to buy out of season as sellers are more likely to take an offer.”

Consistency is key

A consistent stream of money correlates to being consistent on the site. Lighbown says: “I find if I list things regularly rather than doing everything in one big batch I tend to get a lot more views/favourites which then leads to sales.”