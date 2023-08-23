Ban sewage discharges over Bank Holiday weekend – Lib Dems

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Environment Secretary should ban water companies from discharging sewage on popular beaches over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Lib Dems have said.

It comes as a freedom of information request by the party showed that the Environment Agency, responsible for monitoring water quality, has no record of sewage discharges during July and August.

In light of the upcoming last public holiday in England until Christmas, Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “The British public should be given a weekend off from swimming in polluted waters.

“Yet again the Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is missing in action whilst families are at risk of becoming sick from sewage. The Government should haul in these profiteering firms and demand they clean up their act this weekend.

“If that means the companies complete emergency infrastructure work over the next 48 hours, then so be it. Let’s not forget, water firms have been stuffing their pockets whilst leaving pipes leaking.

“Why on earth is the Government not speaking up on these disgusting acts of environmental vandalism? Water firms are committing a national scandal whilst ministers look the other way. Frankly, the whole thing stinks.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been approached for comment.