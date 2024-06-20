Green Party calls for legislation to reduce air pollution in the UK

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Green Party has pledged to bring in legislation to improve air quality standards and reduce pollution in the UK.

Under a “Clean Air Act”, the party is proposing to encourage active travel and end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2027, and their use entirely by 2035.

Air pollution is linked to 43,000 deaths per year in the UK, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said, as she argued that everyone should have “the legal right to breathe clean air”.

It’s high time we cleaned up our act. That’s why Green MPs will take our manifesto commitment to a clean air act and push the next Labour government to give everyone the legal right to breathe clean air Carla Denyer

Former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has previously called for a Clean Air Bill, which would set a pathway towards achieving the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on air quality.

In 2023, Ms Lucas wrote an open letter stating that children’s health in the UK is suffering because they go to school in areas where the level of air pollution is higher than the WHO’s guidelines.

The Bill was unofficially named Ella’s Law after Ella Kissi-Debrah, who was the first person to have air pollution formally listed on their death certificate after she succumbed to a severe asthma attack in 2013 aged nine.

Ms Denyer said: “It’s high time we cleaned up our act. That’s why Green MPs will take our manifesto commitment to a Clean Air Act and push the next Labour government to give everyone the legal right to breathe clean air.”

She added: “Air pollution is linked to 43,000 deaths per year in the UK. The World Health Organisation recognises it’s the largest environmental threat to our health.

“On Clean Air Day we owe it to the many communities blighted by toxic air to fix this problem.

“Greens offer these communities real hope and real change and Green MPs will work hard for a Clean Air Act in the next parliament.”

In addition to the Clean Air Act, the Green Party is also proposing to invest £2.5 billion a year in new cycleways and footpaths.

Ms Denyer said: “Creating safe routes for walking, wheeling and cycling will encourage many more people to use active travel, especially children, so that these become healthy lifetime habits.

“Frequent, reliable, affordable and electrified buses also have a huge role to play in offering a viable alternative to the car.

“Not only will this clean up our air, it will be good for the economy. Every £1 invested in bus services is estimated to bring an economic return of £4.50. Greens also want to see free bus travel for under-18s.”