Two people have died in a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala.

As well as the two fatalities, reported by Reuters, the tremor saw buildings partially collapse, roofs cave in and triggered landslides that left roads covered in rubble and impassable in some places.

It struck close to the town of Tiquisate, around 80 miles from the country’s capital Guatemala City, on Wednesday at around 1.30am, with power cuts experienced by locals following the earthquake – tremors from which could be felt as far away as Mexico.

Both of the people who died in the tremor were reported to have suffered heart attacks as the earthquake hit, according to authorities.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the earthquake, the aftershock of which measured at 4.8 on the Richter scale, show debris covering roads following landslides caused by the tremor.

Other images show partially collapsed buildings, with the side of one building falling onto a parked car.