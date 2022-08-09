✕ Close Aftermath of Dagenham wildfires shows devastation

The Met Office has issued a four-day extreme heat warning as the UK braces itself for soaring temperatures this week.

The new amber alert - which runs from Thursday to Sunday - warned scorching temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health.

The wider population could be affected be affected by sunburn, dehydration and nausea among other heat related illnesses, the Met Office said.

The forecast of a fresh heatwave - which comes just weeks after the record-breaking one in July - has also triggered a heat health warning from the UK Health Security Agency.

There have also been warnings over fires, with the Met Office issuing its top “exceptional” alert level for how severe a fire could become if one were to start.

The Met Office said temperatures were expected soar and hit the mid-30s by the end of the week, with a possible top temperature of 36C on Saturday.