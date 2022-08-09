Jump to content
Liveupdated1660037792

UK weather – live: Heatwave triggers four-day ‘extreme heat’ warning from Met Office

Temperatures are expected soar and hit the mid-30s by end of week

Joe Middleton,Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 09 August 2022 10:36
Aftermath of Dagenham wildfires shows devastation

The Met Office has issued a four-day extreme heat warning as the UK braces itself for soaring temperatures this week.

The new amber alert - which runs from Thursday to Sunday - warned scorching temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health.

The wider population could be affected be affected by sunburn, dehydration and nausea among other heat related illnesses, the Met Office said.

The forecast of a fresh heatwave - which comes just weeks after the record-breaking one in July - has also triggered a heat health warning from the UK Health Security Agency.

There have also been warnings over fires, with the Met Office issuing its top “exceptional” alert level for how severe a fire could become if one were to start.

The Met Office said temperatures were expected soar and hit the mid-30s by the end of the week, with a possible top temperature of 36C on Saturday.

1660037792

‘Please be sensible. Please help us,’ fire service says

Another fire service has urged the public to “be sensible” to help it cope during the next heatwave:

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 10:36
1660036832

Hosepipe bans in the hot and dry weather

As well as posing a fire risk, the hot and dry conditions are also impacting water supply.

Several water companies have announced hosepipe bans to cope with increased demand and stretched resources.

Saphora Smith, our climate correspondent, has more on them:

What is a hosepipe ban and why are they imposed?

Millions are being asked not to use a hosepipe to water gardens, clean cars or fill paddling pools

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 10:20
1660036612

BREAKING: Met Office issues four day warning for extreme heat

The heat is likely to impact vulnerable people’s health

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 10:16
1660035812

Golf course dries out in Kent

Here is an example of how grassy areas have been parched in the prolonged dry weather.

See how this has affected a golf course in Kent:

UK heatwave: Golf course in Kent dries out ahead of more hot weather
Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 10:03
1660034732

London Fire Brigade issues advice for ‘another hot, dry day’

Fire services are also putting out similar advice, such as London Fire Brigade:

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 09:45
1660033669

Councils issue advice to reduce fire risk

Councils are putting out warnings to try and reduce the fire risk in the hot weather:

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 09:27
1660032034

BREAKING: Most severe fire warning issued by Met Office as temperatures to soar in heatwave

The Met Office has issued its top warning for fire severity as UK temperatures are set to soar in a fresh heatwave.

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 09:00
1660031731

Parched landscapes across UK

The latest heatwave coming after months of low rain, which have left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry.

Here are some images of parched landscapes:

A golf club in Burnley has suffered dry grass in the dry conditions

(Getty Images)

Greenwich Park in London is among those that has been parched in the dry weather

(PA)

Parliament Square’s grass has been looking dry in London

(REUTERS)
Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 08:55
1660030591

UK given warning over fire risk

On that note, households are being urged not to light fires and retailers to ban sales of disposable barbecues as England faces another heatwave in already tinder-dry conditions.

Full story here:

Fire warning as new heatwave builds in tinder-dry conditions

England is facing the possibility of drought after months of low rainfall, with two water companies bringing in hosepipe bans.

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 08:36
1660030138

‘Exceptional’ fire risk towards end of week

The Met Office has a fire severity index that looks at how severe a fire could become if one were to start.

This is very high for most of England and Wales throughout the week and will reach “exceptional” - the top level - for some by the weekend.

You can see for yourself here:

UK Fire Severity Index - Met Office

Met Office 5 day weather Fire Severity Index including weather warnings, temperature, rain, wind speed, cloud, pressure and UV index

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 08:28

