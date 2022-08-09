UK weather – live: Heatwave triggers four-day ‘extreme heat’ warning from Met Office
Temperatures are expected soar and hit the mid-30s by end of week
The Met Office has issued a four-day extreme heat warning as the UK braces itself for soaring temperatures this week.
The new amber alert - which runs from Thursday to Sunday - warned scorching temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health.
The wider population could be affected be affected by sunburn, dehydration and nausea among other heat related illnesses, the Met Office said.
The forecast of a fresh heatwave - which comes just weeks after the record-breaking one in July - has also triggered a heat health warning from the UK Health Security Agency.
There have also been warnings over fires, with the Met Office issuing its top “exceptional” alert level for how severe a fire could become if one were to start.
The Met Office said temperatures were expected soar and hit the mid-30s by the end of the week, with a possible top temperature of 36C on Saturday.
‘Please be sensible. Please help us,’ fire service says
Another fire service has urged the public to “be sensible” to help it cope during the next heatwave:
Hosepipe bans in the hot and dry weather
As well as posing a fire risk, the hot and dry conditions are also impacting water supply.
Several water companies have announced hosepipe bans to cope with increased demand and stretched resources.
Saphora Smith, our climate correspondent, has more on them:
What is a hosepipe ban and why are they imposed?
Millions are being asked not to use a hosepipe to water gardens, clean cars or fill paddling pools
BREAKING: Met Office issues four day warning for extreme heat
The heat is likely to impact vulnerable people’s health
Golf course dries out in Kent
Here is an example of how grassy areas have been parched in the prolonged dry weather.
See how this has affected a golf course in Kent:
London Fire Brigade issues advice for ‘another hot, dry day’
Fire services are also putting out similar advice, such as London Fire Brigade:
Councils issue advice to reduce fire risk
Councils are putting out warnings to try and reduce the fire risk in the hot weather:
BREAKING: Most severe fire warning issued by Met Office as temperatures to soar in heatwave
The Met Office has issued its top warning for fire severity as UK temperatures are set to soar in a fresh heatwave.
Parched landscapes across UK
The latest heatwave coming after months of low rain, which have left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry.
Here are some images of parched landscapes:
UK given warning over fire risk
On that note, households are being urged not to light fires and retailers to ban sales of disposable barbecues as England faces another heatwave in already tinder-dry conditions.
Full story here:
Fire warning as new heatwave builds in tinder-dry conditions
England is facing the possibility of drought after months of low rainfall, with two water companies bringing in hosepipe bans.
‘Exceptional’ fire risk towards end of week
The Met Office has a fire severity index that looks at how severe a fire could become if one were to start.
This is very high for most of England and Wales throughout the week and will reach “exceptional” - the top level - for some by the weekend.
You can see for yourself here:
UK Fire Severity Index - Met Office
Met Office 5 day weather Fire Severity Index including weather warnings, temperature, rain, wind speed, cloud, pressure and UV index
