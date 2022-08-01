Heatwave: England records driest July since 1935

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This July was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for east anglia, southeast and southern England, according to the Met Office.

England recorded just 35 per cent of its average rainfall for the month.

Last week, the Met Office said that up to 26 July it had been the driest July in England since 1911 with only 24 per ent of the amount of rain normally expected in an average July.

High pressure pushed musch of the rain into the northwest of the country, meaning temperatures built elsewhere across the UK. Overall the country saw around 56 per cent of its average rainfall for July, making in the driest July in over 20 years - since 1999.

