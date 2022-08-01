Heatwave: England records driest July since 1935
England recorded just 35 per cent of its average rainfall for the month.
This July was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for east anglia, southeast and southern England, according to the Met Office.
Last week, the Met Office said that up to 26 July it had been the driest July in England since 1911 with only 24 per ent of the amount of rain normally expected in an average July.
High pressure pushed musch of the rain into the northwest of the country, meaning temperatures built elsewhere across the UK. Overall the country saw around 56 per cent of its average rainfall for July, making in the driest July in over 20 years - since 1999.
