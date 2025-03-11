Captain held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter over North Sea crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The captain of a cargo vessel has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the boat collided with a tanker in the North Sea.

The Portuguese vessel Solong is drifting and still on fire after a collision with US tanker Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday.

One crew member from the Solong is still missing and presumed dead, after a search-and-rescue operation was ended on Monday evening.

Ernst Russ, which manages the vessel, confirmed its captain had been detained by Humberside Police and was co-operating with their investigation.

The Transport Secretary said on Tuesday that the Solong was now expected to stay afloat, after previous concerns that the vessel would sink.

The coastguard said it had attached a tow line to the Solong, which was now offshore “in a safer position”, and that a salvage plan for both boats was being developed.

Humberside Police said it had launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision, along with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is also making an early assessment to establish the causes of the collision.

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson said: “Humberside Police have taken primacy for the investigation of any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels.

“Following inquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision – this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing crew member and I have appointed family liaison officers to make contact and provide support to the family.”

The man arrested currently remains in custody whilst inquiries are under way, Mr Nicholson said.

Crowley, the maritime company managing Stena Immaculate, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and an unknown quantity of Jet A-1 fuel to be released.

The firm said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she met the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s chief executive Virginia McVea on Tuesday to discuss the response to the incident.

She said: “I am reassured to hear indications from the ship’s owners which suggest the sodium cyanide containers were empty and that efforts to confirm this by the salvors are under way.

“I was also pleased to have been informed that early indications suggest that both vessels are now expected to stay afloat and that the Solong can be towed away from the shore, and salvage operations can get under way.

“I will continue to monitor the response and have asked for regular updates, including on any potential environmental impacts, across government and our agencies.”

HM Coastguard said on Tuesday evening that some flames were still visible on the Solong’s main deck and firefighting efforts are focusing on this area.

It said the Stena Immaculate remains at anchor with safety tug boats and has a “greatly reduced” fire with no visible flames.

Assistant chief coastguard John Craig said: “A comprehensive counter pollution response is in place and HM Coastguard continues to make preparations for any pollution that may occur as a result of the damage to the vessels.

“The MCA’s concern in relation to tanks on the Solong has reduced with tugs now able to work in close vicinity.

“The threat from the previously identified dangerous goods on board has reduced significantly. Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.”

Transport minister Mike Kane told MPs on Tuesday that something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen and there was “no evidence” of foul play.

There were fears Solong was carrying sodium cyanide but Ernst Russ said that was not the case.

Four empty containers on board that “previously contained the hazardous chemical” will “continue to be monitored”, it added.

An exclusion zone with a 1km radius is in place around both vessels.

Mr Kane added the Government would “do everything to recover the body of the mariner”.