Fiona made landfall in Canada on Saturday morning after taking 16 lives in Puerto Rico.

The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, first barrelled into the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain drenching the region and hurricane-strength winds downing power lines and trees.

As Fiona continued on its destructive path through Canada’s eastern seaboard throughout the day, around a dozen homes were washed out to sea off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In one terrifying ordeal, a woman had to be rescued from the water when her home collapsed into the sea in the Channel-Port Aux Basques area.

Authorities said that they had received a report of another person being swept out to sea but were so far unable to confirm it.

This comes as more than half of Puerto Rico remains without power, five days on from when Hurricane Fiona wrought havoc across the island, killing up to eight people.

Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for a separate hurricane in the coming week. Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to build into a Category 3 hurricane before reaching the Sunshine State on Wednesday.