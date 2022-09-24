✕ Close Atlantic Canadians brace for dangerous Hurricane Fiona

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hurricane Fiona has hit Nova Scotia, Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week.

Earlier, it was warned that Nova Scotia is forecasted to take a direct hit with warnings of severe flooding and power outages.

Because of the size of the storm, dangerous weather was also predicted for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm”. One meteorologist with the agency told CNN that Hurricane Fiona could rival 2012’s Superstorm Sandy which devastated the US east coast.

Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of thousands of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

It also reportedly left up to eight people dead in Puerto Rico.

The climate crisis is driving hotter global ocean and air temperatures which supercharge hurricanes with more intense winds and rain.