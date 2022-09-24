Hurricane Fiona - live: ‘Very powerful’ storm hits Nova Scotia after killing eight people in Puerto Rico
The storm has landed in the province of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Fiona has hit Nova Scotia, Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week.
Earlier, it was warned that Nova Scotia is forecasted to take a direct hit with warnings of severe flooding and power outages.
Because of the size of the storm, dangerous weather was also predicted for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm”. One meteorologist with the agency told CNN that Hurricane Fiona could rival 2012’s Superstorm Sandy which devastated the US east coast.
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of thousands of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
It also reportedly left up to eight people dead in Puerto Rico.
The climate crisis is driving hotter global ocean and air temperatures which supercharge hurricanes with more intense winds and rain.
Storm hunter Mark Robinson shares hurricane Fiona update from the docks in Louisbourg
Storm hunter Mark Robinson is sharing live updates of “extreme wind and waves” caused by hurricane Fiona from the docks in Louisbourg, Nova Scotia.
“Situation is rapidly deteriorating on the docks in Louisbourg,” he says in his video. “You can see behind me that the winds are ticking up the ocean and just flinging it up and over.
“I’m tasting salt water. I’m smelling the ocean.
“As we get closer to the centre of the storm, this [place] is likely going to be underwater.”
Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck
Half of Puerto Rico is experiencing a power cut more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck, including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived.
Many residents of the US territory are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing for the ouster of the island’s private electricity transmission and distribution company.
They’re questioning why it is taking so long to restore power since Fiona was a Category 1 storm that did not affect the entire island, and whose rain - not wind - inflicted the greatest damage.
Thousands of Nova Scotia residents lost power amid high winds and rain as Hurricane Fiona hit the province
By 11.59pm yesterday, there were more than 153,000 customers without power, according to the utility company’s online outage map.
Many of those outages were because of high winds and rain, according to the map. It said the power could be back on by Saturday (24 September) for some, while others may need to wait until Wednesday (28 September).
ICYMI: Canada’s ‘Sandy’
A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be a Canadian equivalent to Hurricane Sandy, which smashed into New York and New Jersey in 2012.
Fiona, much like Sandy, is a very large storm, spanning hundreds of miles wide. The storm is also forecast to change into a post-tropical windstorm, much like Sandy, Axios reports.
Nova Scotia residents share clips of hurricane Fiona
Social media users have started posting clips of hurricane Fiona from their homes in Nova Scotia.
In many clips, winds and rain can be seen gushing through the streets as the storm hits the province.
Storm chaser Josh Morgerman issues update about hurricane as Fiona hits Nova Scotia
TV personality and professional storm chaser Josh Morgerman has issued an update about hurricane Fiona as it hit Nova Scotia.
“[It’s] 12:25am in Glace Bay and not a drop of rain but the wind is ripping pretty good. It is a good stiff wind.
“You have moments where you get that crazy hurricane howl.”
ICYMI: Trudeau urges residents to prepare
ICYMI: Fiona churns up massive waves in the Atlantic near Bermuda
JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona
A flight between Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Newark, New Jersey flew over Hurricane Fiona on Monday night
This JetBlue flight flew directly over Hurricane Fiona
‘I wouldn’t have wanted to be on that flight,’ said one meteorologist
Bridge closes
The MacKay Bridge, which runs between Halifax and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia is closing as the province prepares for Hurricane Fiona
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies