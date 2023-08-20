Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1692545506

Hurricane Hilary live updates: Storm could bring ‘catastrophic,’ ‘life-threatening flooding’ to California

Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding from remnants of hurricane as tropical storm approaches

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 20 August 2023 16:31
Comments

California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern could bring dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Sunday morning update that the storm is “very near the west coast of Baja California” and that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” is likely in Mexico and the US through Monday.

Hilary is about 350 km south-southeast of San Diego, California, with maximum sustained winds of 70mph.

The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as it reaches Southern California late Sunday.

Recommended

1692545506

Hurricane Hilary downgraded to tropical storm

Hurricane Hilary is no longer a hurricane, but it’s still plenty dangerous.

The hurricane was declared a tropical storm on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, though it’s still sustaining powerful winds of 70 mph and expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Mexico’s Baja peninsula and parts of the US Southwest.

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 16:31
1692532800

A whiplash few weeks for Death Valley

Thanks to Hurricane Hilary, Death Valley, California, one of the hottest and driest places on Earth, will go from experiencing record temperatures to unprecedented rainfalls that could cause flash flooding.

Death Valley nears record high temperature as heatwaves sweep the world

More than 100 million people were under heat alerts in the US on Monday

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 13:00
1692529200

More than 6,500 Mexican soldiers deployed to prepare for Hilary’s arrival

Mexico has mobilised more than 6,500 soldiers to the coastal states of Baja California and Baja California Sur to build shelters and distribute supplies as Hurricane Hilary nears the country.

On the ground, some appeared unconcerned however.

“We are so used to being warned and nothing happens,” Andrés García, 35, a valet at a hotel in the port city of Ensenada, told The New York Times. “That is why people are calm. Hopefully it won’t be so destructive.”

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 12:00
1692525600

As California prepares for one disaster, Hawaii rebuilds from another

Extreme weather is happening across the Pacific, from the hurricane heading towards California, to the hurricane winds which helped fuel the devastating Maui wildfires.

Follow the latest from the Hawaiian islands with our Maui fires liveblog.

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 11:00
1692522000

Hurricane Hilary is down(graded), but not out

On Saturday, Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but forecasters still say this designation carries great risk.

“This does not lessen the threat, especially the flood threat,” Jamie Rhome, the US National Hurricane Center’s deputy director, said Saturday. “Don’t let the weakening trend and the intensity lower your guard.”

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 10:00
1692518400

Hurricanes are getting stronger. Here’s why

Sea-level rise is one way that the climate crisis is making these storms more dangerous. As the oceans rise, due to melting polar ice sheets and increased heat expanding the water, coastal cities like Tokyo and New Orleans will be more likely to be inundated during storms.

Since the late 19th century, global sea level has risen by eight inches – threatening coastal communities and increasing flooding risk when storms push water inland.

Rising sea levels can also wipe out natural coastal defences against hurricanes such as wetlands of marshes and swamps that buffer storm surges and winds.

One 2020 study found that in nearly 90 tropical storms from 1996 to 2016, US counties with more wetlands had less property damage. The study put an average value on those wetlands of $1.8m in protection per square kilometre per year.

Ethan Freedman and Louise Boyle have the details.

Hurricanes are getting stronger. Here’s why

Typhoon Mawar could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to Guam, a US territory in the Pacific

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 09:00
1692514752

ICYMI: Hurricane Hilary could create new lake in world’s hottest place as it bears down on California

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain to Southern California as it grows off Mexico’s Baja California.

Hilary will plow into the Mexican peninsula sometime on Sunday, amid concerns of “life-threatening and potentially catastrophic” floods. The US National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch from the Golden State’s Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts — the first in Southern California in 84 years.

Andrea Blanco reports.

Hurricane Hilary could create new lake in Death Valley National Park

Earlier this year, temperatures at Death Valley National Park neared 130 degrees

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 07:59
1692511572

Hurricane Hilary could bring ‘100-year event’ flooding to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is preparing for major flooding from Hurricane Hilary.

“We designed for what’s called ‘the 100-year event’ or ‘the 1 percent chance storm,’ so what that translates to in Las Vegas is about 2.77 inches of rain over a six-hour period,” Steven Parrish, general manager and chief engineer for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, told 8 News. “We’re expecting rainfall at around that level.”

“Our recommendation to people would be — if you can — just shelter in place,” he added. “There’s going to be street flooding, […] it’s going to be difficult to drive.”

The official said Clark County’s 684 miles of channels and storm drains, as well as a network of detention basins, would be enough to protect Las Vegas.

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 07:06
1692507612

ICYMI: Hurricane Hilary bearing down on US as officials warn of ‘very dangerous’ Category 2 storm

Hurricane Hilary continued its journey towards the Baja peninsula and Southern California on Saturday, as officials warned that the storm could bring unprecedented rain and flooding to the normally arid Southwest.

“Make no mistake,” Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said on Saturday in a news conference. “This is a very, very dangerous and significant storm.”

More details in our full story.

Hurricane Hilary bears down on US as officials warn of ‘dangerous’ Category 2 storm

Rain over US expected to peak between Saturday and Sunday night

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 06:00
1692504012

PHOTO: Long Beach prepares for Hurricane Hilary by setting up emergency shelter in gym

Long Beach, California, is one of the many Southern California municipalities preparing for the potentially disasterous arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

The city has erected a temporary cot shelter in a basketball gymnasium in preparation.

Josh Marcus20 August 2023 05:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in