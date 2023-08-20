Hurricane Hilary live updates: Storm could bring ‘catastrophic,’ ‘life-threatening flooding’ to California
Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding from remnants of hurricane as tropical storm approaches
California prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern could bring dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.
The National Hurricane Center said in a Sunday morning update that the storm is “very near the west coast of Baja California” and that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” is likely in Mexico and the US through Monday.
Hilary is about 350 km south-southeast of San Diego, California, with maximum sustained winds of 70mph.
The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as it reaches Southern California late Sunday.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary is no longer a hurricane, but it’s still plenty dangerous.
The hurricane was declared a tropical storm on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, though it’s still sustaining powerful winds of 70 mph and expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Mexico’s Baja peninsula and parts of the US Southwest.
A whiplash few weeks for Death Valley
Thanks to Hurricane Hilary, Death Valley, California, one of the hottest and driest places on Earth, will go from experiencing record temperatures to unprecedented rainfalls that could cause flash flooding.
Death Valley nears record high temperature as heatwaves sweep the world
More than 100 million people were under heat alerts in the US on Monday
More than 6,500 Mexican soldiers deployed to prepare for Hilary’s arrival
Mexico has mobilised more than 6,500 soldiers to the coastal states of Baja California and Baja California Sur to build shelters and distribute supplies as Hurricane Hilary nears the country.
On the ground, some appeared unconcerned however.
“We are so used to being warned and nothing happens,” Andrés García, 35, a valet at a hotel in the port city of Ensenada, told The New York Times. “That is why people are calm. Hopefully it won’t be so destructive.”
As California prepares for one disaster, Hawaii rebuilds from another
Extreme weather is happening across the Pacific, from the hurricane heading towards California, to the hurricane winds which helped fuel the devastating Maui wildfires.
Hurricane Hilary is down(graded), but not out
On Saturday, Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but forecasters still say this designation carries great risk.
“This does not lessen the threat, especially the flood threat,” Jamie Rhome, the US National Hurricane Center’s deputy director, said Saturday. “Don’t let the weakening trend and the intensity lower your guard.”
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Here’s why
Sea-level rise is one way that the climate crisis is making these storms more dangerous. As the oceans rise, due to melting polar ice sheets and increased heat expanding the water, coastal cities like Tokyo and New Orleans will be more likely to be inundated during storms.
Since the late 19th century, global sea level has risen by eight inches – threatening coastal communities and increasing flooding risk when storms push water inland.
Rising sea levels can also wipe out natural coastal defences against hurricanes such as wetlands of marshes and swamps that buffer storm surges and winds.
One 2020 study found that in nearly 90 tropical storms from 1996 to 2016, US counties with more wetlands had less property damage. The study put an average value on those wetlands of $1.8m in protection per square kilometre per year.
Ethan Freedman and Louise Boyle have the details.
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Here’s why
Typhoon Mawar could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to Guam, a US territory in the Pacific
ICYMI: Hurricane Hilary could create new lake in world’s hottest place as it bears down on California
Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain to Southern California as it grows off Mexico’s Baja California.
Hilary will plow into the Mexican peninsula sometime on Sunday, amid concerns of “life-threatening and potentially catastrophic” floods. The US National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch from the Golden State’s Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts — the first in Southern California in 84 years.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Hurricane Hilary could create new lake in Death Valley National Park
Earlier this year, temperatures at Death Valley National Park neared 130 degrees
Hurricane Hilary could bring ‘100-year event’ flooding to Las Vegas
Las Vegas is preparing for major flooding from Hurricane Hilary.
“We designed for what’s called ‘the 100-year event’ or ‘the 1 percent chance storm,’ so what that translates to in Las Vegas is about 2.77 inches of rain over a six-hour period,” Steven Parrish, general manager and chief engineer for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, told 8 News. “We’re expecting rainfall at around that level.”
“Our recommendation to people would be — if you can — just shelter in place,” he added. “There’s going to be street flooding, […] it’s going to be difficult to drive.”
The official said Clark County’s 684 miles of channels and storm drains, as well as a network of detention basins, would be enough to protect Las Vegas.
ICYMI: Hurricane Hilary bearing down on US as officials warn of ‘very dangerous’ Category 2 storm
Hurricane Hilary continued its journey towards the Baja peninsula and Southern California on Saturday, as officials warned that the storm could bring unprecedented rain and flooding to the normally arid Southwest.
“Make no mistake,” Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said on Saturday in a news conference. “This is a very, very dangerous and significant storm.”
More details in our full story.
Hurricane Hilary bears down on US as officials warn of ‘dangerous’ Category 2 storm
Rain over US expected to peak between Saturday and Sunday night
PHOTO: Long Beach prepares for Hurricane Hilary by setting up emergency shelter in gym
Long Beach, California, is one of the many Southern California municipalities preparing for the potentially disasterous arrival of Hurricane Hilary.
The city has erected a temporary cot shelter in a basketball gymnasium in preparation.
