Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern could bring dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Sunday morning update that the storm is “very near the west coast of Baja California” and that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” is likely in Mexico and the US through Monday.

Hilary is about 350 km south-southeast of San Diego, California, with maximum sustained winds of 70mph.

The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as it reaches Southern California late Sunday.