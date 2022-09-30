Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.
The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.
Dozens of rescue operations have been taking place across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.
Thousands of people are stranded across the state as coastguard helicopters were seen plucking people from roofs after several feet of water surged into neighbourhoods. Some 2.5million people were currently without power.
Meanwhile, the damage and economic losses caused by Hurricane Ian could amount to as much as $120bn, according to a new estimate.
Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity, sweeping across southwest Florida on Wednesday. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother.
Thursday morning came. The storm had long drifted away overnight. But still no word.
Read the full piece here:
Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom
As Hurricane Ian swept across southwest Florida, Christine Bomlitz grew anxious
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian‘s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road.
It’s even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane.
Read the full story here:
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
Cars are left abandoned where they stalled on the road into Fort Myers Beach when the Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue
Donald Trump avoids fraud lawsuit deposition by staying in Florida as Hurricane Ian strikes
Donald Trump has avoided a deposition for a fraud lawsuit by remaining in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down. The former president had been due to be deposed in a civil class action lawsuit first filed in 2018. It accuses Mr Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization, of committing deception and fraud.
It is different to the lawsuit filed earlier this month by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that similarly accuses Mr Trump and the others of fraud, for allegedly overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars.
Read the full story by Andrew Buncombe here:
Trump avoids fraud deposition by staying in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits
‘I expressed some surprise – but they indicated they were flying down anyway’
Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate
As Ian approached the US, Jamie Rohme, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, raised some eyebrows when he seemed to demur about linking the storm to the climate crisis during an interview on CNN.
Read the full story here:
Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate
Scientific consensus says climate crisis will make extreme weather worse
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
A quick study by two scientists calculates that climate change made Hurricane Ian 10 per cent rainier than it would have been if there were no such thing as global warming.
Read the full piece by Seth Borenstein here:
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
A quick study by two scientists calculates that climate change made Hurricane Ian 10% rainier than it would have been if there were no such thing as global warming
Why you shouldn’t linger in hurricane floodwaters
As Hurricane Ian slammed Florida, with wind speeds over 150mph, multiple people have shared videos of themselves swimming through floodwaters. Read here to know why you shouldn't do the same:
Why you shouldn't linger in hurricane floodwaters
Multiple parts of Florida were left underwater due to Hurricane Ian this week
Death toll climbs after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
ICYMI: At least five people are believed to have been killed in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee County area following Hurricane Ian officials have said, though that number may have risen to as many as 12 based on reports from Florida officials.
Gino Spocchia has the story.
Death toll climbs after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
Thousands also waiting to be rescued across Lee County
They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like
The vacation centre became a vital sanctuary for thousands as the powerful storm swept through Florida, Bevan Hurley writes.
Read the full piece here:
They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like
The vacation centre became a vital sanctuary for thousands as the powerful storm swept through Florida, Bevan Hurley writes
Hurricane Ian could result in up to $120bn in damages
The damage and economic losses caused by Hurricane Ian could amount to as much as $120bn, according to a new estimate.
AccuWeather founder and CEO Dr Joel N Myers said in a press release that “Ian will go down as one of the most damaging and impactful storms in the US history, along with 2017’s Hurricanes Harvey, which caused $190 billion in total damage and economic loss, and Irma ($80 billion); Sandy in 2012 ($210 billion); Katrina in 2005, ($320 billion), as adjusted for inflation.”
NFL game to go ahead in Tampa on Sunday night
ICYMI: The Sunday night NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go ahead in the Florida city in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the home team has announced.
“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled,” the team said in a statement.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 8.20pm ET.
“We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week,” the statement added.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm.”
