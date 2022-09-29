Jump to content

updated1664425318

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.8m without power in monster storm

Videos show debris-covered water sloshing into homes as residents plead for rescue

Namita Singh,Graeme Massie
Thursday 29 September 2022 05:21
Hurricane Ian: Waves flood roads in Key West as storm strengthens to category 4

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, roared ashore in southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers as it knocked out power to 1.8 million people.

Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12 -18 inches of rain on top of coastal surges.

A coastal sheriff’s office reported receiving calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Several took to social media, sharing videos of debris-covered water sloshing towards their homes as they pleaded for rescue.

The storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while part of the roof on a fourth-floor intensive care unit was torn down by fierce winds, according to a doctor working there.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to hunker down, noting that it would be a “nasty” couple of days.

1664425318

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Hurricane Ian slammed the coast of Florida with 150mph (241kph) winds, trapping several people in their homes as streets turned to rivers.

More than 1.8 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity and nearly every home and business in three counties was without power.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles to the south. He called it “terrifying”.

“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Mr Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”

Read more in this report:

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland

Namita Singh29 September 2022 05:21
1664424444

NOAA administrator dodges question linking Hurricane Ian to climate crisis

ICYMI: As Ian approached the US, Jamie Rohme, the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center, raised some eyebrows on Tuesday when he seemed to demur about linking the storm to the climate crisis during an interview on CNN.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Don Lemon scolded for turning NOAA Hurricane Ian interview into climate crisis debate

Scientific consensus says climate crisis will make extreme weather worse

Graeme Massie29 September 2022 05:07
1664420664

ICYMI: Fallen power line catches fire in Naples as Hurricane Ian rages

Fallen power line catches fire in Naples as Hurricane Ian rages
Graeme Massie29 September 2022 04:04
1664416884

Hurricane Ian: Roofs ripped off homes as eye of storm makes landfall

Hurricane Ian: Roofs ripped off homes as eye of storm makes landfall
Graeme Massie29 September 2022 03:01
1664413644

TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

ICYMI: Citizen weather reporters are sharing their daring clips of Hurricane Ian on TikTok, transfixing millions of viewers.

Bevan Hurley has the story.

TikToks show devastation as category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

Citizen weather reporters are sharing their daring clips of Hurricane Ian on TikTok, transfixing millions of viewers

Graeme Massie29 September 2022 02:07
1664409992

Ian bringing ‘catastrophic storm surge’ to Florida

According to the latest National Hurricane Center update at 8pm ET, “Ian Continuing to Batter the Florida Peninsula With Catastrophic Storm Surge, Winds, and Flooding.”

Graeme Massie29 September 2022 01:06
1664408898

Lee County ‘decimated’ by hurricane says official

Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais says that the county, which includes Fort Myers and Cape Cora, has been “decimated” by Hurricane Ian.

“I am sad to tell you that while we don’t know the full extent of the damage to Lee County right now, we are beginning to get a sense that our community has been, in some respects, decimated,” he said on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Graeme Massie29 September 2022 00:48
1664407615

Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a Category 3 storm with winds of 125mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Graeme Massie29 September 2022 00:26
1664406353

Women rescued from waist-deep floodwater as Hurricane Ian swamps Florida

Women rescued from waist-deep floodwater as Hurricane Ian swamps Florida
Graeme Massie29 September 2022 00:05
1664405753

All 59 cats at Ernest Hemingway’s home in Key West survive storm

The Hemingway Home Museum in Key West says that all 59 of its famous cats have survived Hurricane Ian lashing the island.

“All our cat residents are safe. Hoping all in our community is staying safe,” the museum posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The author started the feline colony when he lived and wrote at the property, and all 59 current members are of the six-toe variety.

Graeme Massie28 September 2022 23:55

