Liveupdated1664611260

Hurricane Ian – update: Downgraded cyclone lashes Carolinas as flooding to continue in central Florida

Flooding to continue in central Florida through next week even as storm gets downgraded

Ethan Freedman,Graeme Massie
Saturday 01 October 2022 09:01
Hurricane Ian moving up East Coast

A downgraded Hurricane Ian has brought heavy rain, flash floods and high winds to the Carolinas even as flooding is expected to continue in central Florida.

The National Hurricane Centre said gusty winds are expected to continue today over portions of North and South Carolina.

While the storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone earlier on Friday, the agency warned river flooding will continue through next week across central Florida.

Meanwhile, president Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina.

The storm hit Florida as one of the most powerful hurricanes in the state’s history, with wind speeds nearly reaching Category 5.

Nearly 2 million people in Florida remain without power – and economic losses could amount to $120bn, according to an estimate.

The state’s death toll also continues to rise as officials survey damage.

On Friday morning, Kevin Guthrie, director of the state’s Division of Emergency Management said there were reports of at least 21 deaths, adding that some of those remained unconfirmed.

Some 10,000 people were unaccounted for, he said, but many of them were likely in shelters or without power.

1664611260

Fox News anchor forgets Puerto Rico is part of the US in Hurricane Ian segment

ICYMI: A Fox News anchor was talking about hurricane impacts in Cuba and Puerto Rico when she said “Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country.”

People on social media took her to task for failing to note Puerto Rico, which was slammed by Hurricane Fiona earlier this month, is part of the United States.

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba this week before barrelling into southwest Florida. Large parts of both Cuba and Florida are without power as people recover from the storm.

Read more:

Fox News anchor forgets Puerto Rico is part of the US in Hurricane Ian segment

‘Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country,’ Martha MacCallum said in a jab at Cuba and Puerto Rico

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 09:01
1664608380

Former GOP candidates push baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish DeSantis

ICYMI: Two former far-right former congressional candidates have said that Hurricane Ian was created to punish Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican-leaning states.

Lauren Witzke, the GOP candidate for US Senate in Delaware in 2020 said that “technology exists to manipulate weather” and suggested that the storm targeted Florida for promoting conservative political ideas.

Read more:

Former GOP candidates push QAnon conspiracy theory Hurricane Ian was manufactured

Two far-right former Republican congressional candidates amplify baseless conspiracy theory that ‘deep state’ creates storms to target Republicans

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 08:13
1664606431

Flooding to continue in Florida through next week

The National Hurricane Centre has said that flooding will continue through next week in Florida.

Portions of central Florida are expected to see major to record river flooding.

Considerable flooding is also possible in parts of southeast Virginia.

Sravasti Dasgupta1 October 2022 07:40
1664605152

Man died as floodwater engulfed home, Volusia Sheriff says

ICYMI: A 67-year-old man died as floodwaters filled his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Thursday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department.

The man’s wife and three dogs were able to make it out of the house and to safety, but the victim fell and was not able to get up before being overtaken by floodwaters.

First responders attempted to rescue him, but he was later pronounced dead.

Another man in Volusia County died overnight between Wednesday and Thursday morning while draining his pool as Hurricane Ian swept through the state.

Officials have noted dozens of potential deaths across Florida, with many areas still assessing the total damage.

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 07:19
1664604023

Downgraded Ian lashes the Carolinas

The National Hurricane Centre has announced heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds as Ian moves into North Carolina.

It added that gusty winds are expected through North and South Carolina through Saturday.

Sravasti Dasgupta1 October 2022 07:00
1664600697

Amazon delivery driver blasts orders during Hurricane Ian: ‘I hate y’all’

ICYMI: An Amazon delivery driver took out his frustration at delivering packages in Florida as dangerous weather conditions from Hurricane Ian moved into the state on Wednesday.

“Y’all knew this hurricane was coming and you still order s****,” he said in a video on TikTok from his Amazon delivery van. “I gotta go to 172 of y’all today.”

The man said in the comments that the storm didn’t directly hit his part of Florida but still brought some serious weather to the area.

Read more:

Amazon delivery driver blasts orders during Hurricane Ian: ‘I hate y’all’

The company closed some facilities ahead of Ian making landfall

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 06:04
1664596992

ICYMI: Orlando area starts to recover from the storm

University of Central Florida students use an air mattress to leave a flood apartment complex in Orlando on Friday

(AP)

A man pulls a canoe through floodwaters in New Smyrna Beach, just north of Orlando

(AFP via Getty Images)

Drone footage shows a flooded neighbourhood in Orlanda, Florida on Friday

(EPA)
Graeme Massie1 October 2022 05:03
1664593313

South Carolina pier has collapsed

ICYMI: A pier on Pawley Island, on the northern South Carolina coast, has collapsed and is floating into the ocean, the local police department said.

The area is getting a near-direct hit from the storm as it makes landfall on Friday afternoon, and the police have shared photos of flooding across the island, calling it “catastrophic.”

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 04:01
1664590013

Biden: Largest response team in recent history

ICYMI: President Joe Biden said that the federal government had helped pre-deploy the largest response team in recent history to Florida, as the state works to assess the damage and recover from Hurricane Ian.

Rescue teams need to be “in the water now,” the president said.

He said that he talked to a Coast Guard lieutenant commander who talked about saving a 94-year-old woman via a helicopter and a one-month-old baby.

Parts of southwest Florida have been completely devastated by Hurricane Ian, with many areas around Fort Myers and Port Charlotte facing severe damage. Officials are still assessing the death toll, but hundreds of people have been rescued as first responders search for survivors.

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 03:06
1664586237

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

ICYMI: A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.

“If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she said in a video on TikTok.

Floodwaters are an extremely dangerous place to be during a storm. Not only is there the threat of floods rising further and potentially drowning people in their own homes, but the water can pick up sharp objects and hazardous chemicals as it washes through a city.

Watch here:

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float

Countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida on Wednesday

Graeme Massie1 October 2022 02:03

