Liveupdated1664568204

Hurricane Ian – update: Storm makes landfall in South Carolina as Florida death toll rises

Ian has hit South Carolina with wind speeds up to 85mph, National Hurricane Center says

Ethan Freedman,Gino Spocchia,Maroosha Muzaffar,Graeme Massie
Friday 30 September 2022 21:03
Hurricane Ian moving up East Coast

Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina, after ripping across Florida and restrengthening over the Atlantic.

South Carolina is now facing major flooding, hurricane-force winds and “life-threatening storm surge”.

The storm made landfall shortly after 2 PM local time. Flooding began early in the morning in Charleston and has spread to areas like Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island as the storm moves onshore. Officials are urging residents not to leave their homes if they don’t have to, as the storm is still very dangerous.

President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina.

The storm hit Florida as one of the most powerful hurricanes in Florida’s history, with wind speeds nearly reaching Category 5.

Nearly 2 million people in Florida remain without power – and economic losses could amount to as much as $120bn, according to one estimate.

The state’s death toll also continues to rise as officials survey the damage. On Friday morning, officials reported one confirmed and 20 unconfirmed deaths in three counties. In Lee County, which saw some of the worst impacts, the sheriff has confirmed at least 16 storm-related deaths and five additional deaths.

1664568117

Amazon delivery driver blasts orders during Hurricane Ian: ‘I hate y’all’

An Amazon delivery driver took out his frustration at delivering packages in Florida as dangerous weather conditions from Hurricane Ian moved into the state on Wednesday.

“Y’all knew this hurricane was coming and you still order s****,” he said in a video on TikTok from his Amazon delivery van. “I gotta go to 172 of y’all today.”

The man said in the comments that the storm didn’t directly hit his part of Florida but still brought some serious weather to the area.

Read more:

Amazon delivery driver blasts orders during Hurricane Ian: ‘I hate y’all’

The company closed some facilities ahead of Ian making landfall

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 21:01
1664566992

Orlando area starts to recover from the storm

University of Central Florida students use an air mattress to leave a flood apartment complex in Orlando on Friday

(AP)

A man pulls a canoe through floodwaters in New Smyrna Beach, just north of Orlando

(AFP via Getty Images)

Drone footage shows a flooded neighbourhood in Orlanda, Florida on Friday

(EPA)
Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 20:43
1664565957

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.

“If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she said in a video on TikTok.

Floodwaters are an extremely dangerous place to be during a storm. Not only is there the threat of floods rising further and potentially drowning people in their own homes, but the water can pick up sharp objects and hazardous chemicals as it washes through a city.

Watch here:

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float

Countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida on Wednesday

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 20:25
1664565218

South Carolina pier has collapsed

A pier on Pawley Island, on the northern South Carolina coast, has collapsed and is floating into the ocean, the local police department said.

The area is getting a near-direct hit from the storm as it makes landfall on Friday afternoon, and the police have shared photos of flooding across the island, calling it “catastrophic.”

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 20:13
1664564037

Video shows Floridians being airlifted with pets as Hurricane Ian cuts off Sanibel island

Sanibel Island got some of the worst impacts from Hurricane Ian, as the storm made landfall just north of the southwestern Florida community.

The island faced intense floods as storm surges and pounding rain hit on Wednesday late into the night, leaving many residents stranded – especially as the only road onto the island, the Sanibel Causeway, was destroyed in the hurricane.

Video footage shows a woman and her cat being rescued from the community as first responders lifted her out of floodwaters.

Watch here:

Video shows Floridians airlifted with pets as Hurricane Ian cuts off Sanibel island

Of the damage to the island, Mayor Holly Smith said in an open letter to residents: “All our lives and our island have been forever changed.”

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 19:53
1664563077

Biden: Largest response team in recent history

President Joe Biden said that the federal government had helped pre-deploy the largest response team in recent history to Florida, as the state works to assess the damage and recover from Hurricane Ian.

Rescue teams need to be “in the water now,” the president said.

He said that he talked to a Coast Guard lieutenant commander who talked about saving a 94-year-old woman via a helicopter and a one-month-old baby.

Parts of southwest Florida have been completely devastated by Hurricane Ian, with many areas around Fort Myers and Port Charlotte facing severe damage. Officials are still assessing the death toll, but hundreds of people have been rescued as first responders search for survivors.

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 19:37
1664562285

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian has made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm’s centre hit land at 2:05 PM local time with wind speeds up to 85 miles per hour (140 kilometres per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to bring widespread flooding to the state as heavy rain and storm surge up to seven feet (2.1 metres) hit on Friday.

The remains of the storm are forecast to reach western Virginia by Saturday before dissipating.

Read more:

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Ian roared ashore again on Friday afternoon

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 19:24
1664561217

Biden: Please listen to warnings

President Joe Biden asked residents of South Carolina to heed warnings and guidance from local officials as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state.

The president also voiced sympathy for people in Florida who have been affected at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He said that federal first responders have so far rescued more than 100 people in southwest Florida.

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 19:06
1664560557

More than 140,000 people now without power in South Carolina

More than 143,000 people are now without power in South Carolina as Hurricane Ian bears down on land, according to poweroutage.us

Outages are concentrated in coastal and northeastern counties, expected to face the worst impacts from the storm.

In Georgetown and Charleston counties on the coast, more than 25 per cent of customers were without power as of early Friday afternoon.

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 18:55
1664559957

Hurricane’s weakening and re-strengthening

Satellite data shows Hurricane Ian tearing across Florida, weakening into a tropical storm, and then restrengthening into a Category 1 hurricane as it heads to South Carolina.

The storm is forecast to make landfall again on Friday afternoon.

Ethan Freedman30 September 2022 18:45

