Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina, after ripping across Florida and restrengthening over the Atlantic.

South Carolina is now facing major flooding, hurricane-force winds and “life-threatening storm surge”.

The storm made landfall shortly after 2 PM local time. Flooding began early in the morning in Charleston and has spread to areas like Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island as the storm moves onshore. Officials are urging residents not to leave their homes if they don’t have to, as the storm is still very dangerous.

President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina.

The storm hit Florida as one of the most powerful hurricanes in Florida’s history, with wind speeds nearly reaching Category 5.

Nearly 2 million people in Florida remain without power – and economic losses could amount to as much as $120bn, according to one estimate.

The state’s death toll also continues to rise as officials survey the damage. On Friday morning, officials reported one confirmed and 20 unconfirmed deaths in three counties. In Lee County, which saw some of the worst impacts, the sheriff has confirmed at least 16 storm-related deaths and five additional deaths.