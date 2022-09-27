Jump to content

Liveupdated1664253567

Hurricane Ian - live: Florida counties face evacuations from category 2 storm as winds reach 100mph

Follow live updates on extreme weather event

Louise Boyle
Tuesday 27 September 2022 05:39
Central Florida stores struggle to keep water on shelves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days.

The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category 4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said.

On Monday afternoon, the storm was rated a Category 2 hurricane, with sustsained winds of up to 100mph.

Gas stations and stores experienced shortages across Florida as residents prepared for impact.

Some 300,000 people are being evacuated in parts of Hillsborough county, which includes the city of Tampa, along with Manatee and Hernando counties. Pinellas County, which includes the cities of Clearwater and St Petersburg, will begin mandatory evacuations on Monday evening at 6pm.

There is risk of flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge of up to 10 feet, and possible isolated tornadoes along Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.

As Florida prepares, Atlantic Canada and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico are still recovering from Hurricane Fiona last week.

1664252152

Hurricane Ian: A historic storm

Hurricane Ian is historic for a number of reasons.

It’s rapid ascension from tropical storm to a likely Category 4 hurricane in a span of a few days is historic enough, a sign of our climate-changed times.

The hurricane also marks the first direct hurricane hit in Tampa and St Petersburg Florida since 1921.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley told residents of Tampa at a news conference on Monday.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 05:15
1664249452

ICYMI: Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida

Floridians faced long lines at gas stations and empty shelves as residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, a storm expected to reach Category 4 by the time it makes landfall in the Sunshine State later this week.

Lengthy queues were reported throughout the weekend in locations like Pasco County, north of Tampa, Tallahassee and Daytona Beach.

Alicia Socker of Lee County told WINK News she had encountered multiple “no gas” signs as she searched for fuel on Monday.

“No gas. Next gas station on the left, no gas next station in front of Publix, no gas,” she said, before eventually locating a Circle K station with supplies.

“If it was $8 a gallon, I would have gotten a couple right,” she added. “Seriously, when you need it, you need it.”

More details here.

Long gas lines and panic buying as Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida

Gas prices have held steady

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 04:30
1664246752

A dire warning as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.

Louise Boyle has the full report.

Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’

The powerful system nearing western Cuba on Monday evening

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 03:45
1664244052

How is climate change impacting Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm on Monday, bearing down on the Cayman Islands and Cuba as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.

After months with few notable storms, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. As Florida prepares for the incoming weather event, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona which made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday.

As the world’s average temperature increases and sea levels rise, hurricanes are expected to become stronger — and the damage more catastrophic, scientists say.

Ethan Freedman has more.

Hurricane season is in full swing. Here’s why storms are getting stronger

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Atlantic Canada is recovering from post-tropical cyclone Fiona

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 03:00
1664241052

Two views on Hurricane Ian as storm approaches Florida

As night falls over Florida ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian, here are two views on the growing storm.

One comes from government satellites and another from social media users.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 02:10
1664239880

Read the latest update on Hurricane Ian from Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released his latest update on the strengthening Hurricane Ian.

It contains detailed information on storm surges, school closures, and more.

Get all the information here.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:51
1664239074

Storm surge could reach 10 feet in Tampa area

“There’s an old phrase: you hide from wind, but you run from water,” Richard Olson, director of extreme events research at Florida International University (FIU), told The Independent earlier this year. “Water kills more people than wind in a hurricane.”

That’s why Floridians are especially worried about the forecast from Hurricane Ian.

When the now-Category 2 storm hits Florida during the middle of this week, it could bring up to 10 feet of storm surge flooing to places like Tampa Bay, causing extreme damage along Florida’s low-lying coastal areas.

For more on Dr Olson’s work studying storm behaviour, here’s our piece from March.

Florida researchers are building a facility to test future of mega hurricanes

The climate crisis is making hurricanes stronger, so a new project aims to create the country’s most powerful hurricane simulator, Josh Marcus writes

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:37
1664237872

School closures announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Multiple school districts in Florida are canceling classes as Hurricane Ian heads toward the state.

Baker, Columbia, and Putnam counties have all decided to close their schools later this week, News4 reports, as have districts in Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas counties.

“Many factors are considered when opening a shelter, so even if our community experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our district plays an important role,” Putnam Schools wrote in a statement. “School administrators manage the operations of the shelters, bus drivers support the transportation of some community members, food service teams provide meals to shelter occupants, and our custodial, maintenance and IT teams work to keep our facilities in order throughout the event.”

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:17
1664236972

Hurricane Ian demonstrates the climate-driven perils of ‘rapid intensification'

Hurricane Ian is offering a telling picture of our climate crisis age.

The storm has been rapidly intensifying as it passes through the Carribbean, expected to transform from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in an unprecedented 72 hours.

“A now climate change driven, once rare phenomenon, rapid intensification could rapidly intensify Ian going over the Gulf of Mexico’s hot waters,” director of the Climate Emergency Institute, said on Monday on Twitter.

Here’s our recent report on how warming oceans are driving stronger—and more deadly—storms.

Climate leaders sound alarm over Hurricane Fiona’s ‘devastating consequences’

‘It really drives home the importance of taking action now’

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 01:02
1664236027

Cuban military to evacuate 50,000 as Ian approaches Pinar del Río

Before Hurricane Ian hits the US, it is expected to touch down in Cuba’s western Pinar del Río province.

Four reservoirs in the area have already overflowed, and the Cuban military plans to evacuate 50,000 people in the highest-risk areas from the province of 500,000.

The storm, now a Category 2, is expected to reach Category 3 as it passes over western Cuba on its way to Florida.

Throughout the rest of Cuba, officials have authorised extra sales of basic foodstuffs at government stores.

Josh Marcus27 September 2022 00:47

