✕ Close Central Florida stores struggle to keep water on shelves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days.

The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category 4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said.

On Monday afternoon, the storm was rated a Category 2 hurricane, with sustsained winds of up to 100mph.

Gas stations and stores experienced shortages across Florida as residents prepared for impact.

Some 300,000 people are being evacuated in parts of Hillsborough county, which includes the city of Tampa, along with Manatee and Hernando counties. Pinellas County, which includes the cities of Clearwater and St Petersburg, will begin mandatory evacuations on Monday evening at 6pm.

There is risk of flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge of up to 10 feet, and possible isolated tornadoes along Florida’s Gulf Coast with impacts beginning up to 36 hours before the peak.

As Florida prepares, Atlantic Canada and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico are still recovering from Hurricane Fiona last week.