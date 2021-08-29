Hurricane Ida - live: Thousands flee as ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm bears down on Louisiana
Latest updates on potentially deadly weather system as it approaches US shoreline
Related video: ‘Be prepared’ for ‘very dangerous’ storm, warns Biden
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm that could bring a life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall, officials have warned.
The weather system threatens to plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water, having intensified faster than experts had predicted on Saturday. Residents of the Gulf Coast have been evacuating their homes and businesses have been shut down.
Early on Sunday Ida was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center said. At 4 am CDT (9 am GMT) it was located about 75 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top sustained winds of 140 mph.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday that the storm could be the state’s worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Flooding has started in Mississippi, local reports say
Roads have already started getting flooded in Mississippi, according to local reports.
In one Twitter video, posted by McClatchy reporter Justin Mitchell, two cars can be seen driving through deep water on Highway 90 in Biloxi, Mississippi.
“Two cars have already gotten stuck at Hwy 90 and Miramar [in] Biloxi as water has already taken over the roadway,” Mr Mitchell tweeted. “Ida is powerful, major hurricane and approaching landfall.”
National Weather Service says it ‘can’t bear’ to see Ida’s current path
As it tracks Hurricane Ida’s progress via satellite images, the National Weather Service New Orleans says it can’t bear what it’s seeing.
“As meteorologists at the National Weather Service Slidell office, we can't bear to see this on satellite,” the organization said in a tweet. “We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere. Take all messages we, public officials and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. Stay tuned for more frequent updates.”
Ida to hit 'absolute worst place for a hurricane’
Meteorologist Jeff Masters, who flew hurricane missions for the government and founded Weather Underground, said Ida is forecast to move through “the just absolute worst place for a hurricane”.
The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub of the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals and chemical manufacturing plants.
A US Energy Department map of oil and gas infrastructure shows scores of low-lying sites in the storm’s projected path that are listed as potentially vulnerable to flooding.
A tropical storm warning has also been extended to the Alabama-Florida border.
Ida draws comparisons with Katrina
Comparisons to the 29 August 2005 landfall of Hurricane Katrina have been weighing heavily on residents bracing for Ida.
A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.
In Saucier, Mississippi, Alex and Angela Bennett spent Saturday afternoon filling sand bags to place around their flood-prone home.
Both survived Katrina, and did not expect Ida to cause nearly as much destruction where they live, based on forecasts.
“Katrina was terrible. This ain’t gonna be nothing,” Alex Bennett said.
“I hate it for Louisiana, but I’m happy for us.”
Power cuts expected as storm sweeps through
Utilities companies are bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal with expected power losses from the storm.
Joe Biden said he has coordinated with electric utilities and 500 federal emergency response workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to Ida.
US energy companies have reduced offshore oil production by 91 per cent and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the path of the storm. Regional fuel prices have risen in anticipation of production losses and on increased demand due to evacuations.
Coastal and inland oil refineries have also cut production due to the storm. Phillips 66 shut its Alliance plant on the coast in Belle Chasse, while Exxon Mobil Corp cut production at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday.
Homes and businesses board up as streets empty
Thousands flee approaching storm
Ida landfall expected around lunchtime
Winds strengthen to 150mph, says hurricane center
The US National Hurricane Center has warned that wind speeds are increasing as the storm nears land.
In a release published within the last hour, the agency said: “Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts.” Sustained wind speeds had been given as 140mph until now.
A sustained wind of 82 mph and a gust to 107 mph were also reported at one of the agency’s stations at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Ida feared to be worst direct hit hurricane since 1850s
John Bel Edwards, Louisiana’s governor, said on Saturday that the storm could be the state’s worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Southern Louisiana is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Laura from a year ago. The state was also devastated 16 years ago this week by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
But Louisiana is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained by an influx of Covid-19 patients, Mr Edwards said.
“The implications of having a Category 4 storm while hospitals are full are beyond what we normally contemplate,” Edwards said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
Officials ordered widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
“This is a powerful and dangerous storm - it is moving faster than we had thought it would be, so we have a little less time to prepare,” said Dr Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s chief medical official. “There is a lot of Covid out there - there are a lot of risks out there.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies