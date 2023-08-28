Storm Idalia to become hurricane as it barrels towards Florida

Storm Idalia expected to become hurricane before hitting Cuba and Florida with storm surges – latest
Idalia is nearing Cuba, and expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the southern US on Tuesday or Wednesday
Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida after intensifying into a category 2 hurricane this week, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.
The storm was located near the coast of Cuba on Sunday on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern US by Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.
Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).
A state of emergency was issued for half of Florida’s counties on Saturday, with governor Ron DeSantis asking residents to “have a plan and a stocked supply kit and follow @FLSERT for updates.”
“This thing hasn’t even gotten to Cuba yet, and the water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said at a briefing on Sunday.
'If you are asked to evacuate, do so': Experts say forecast for storm surge in Florida increases
Idalia is expected to bring storm surges up to seven feet high in the Tampa Bay area when it reaches the coast of Florida, experts warn, adding that such high waves can “inundate numerous low-lying areas in the region”.
“The forecast for #stormsurge continues to increase,” writes Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist.
“Notice that in the Tampa Bay area, 4 to 7 feet is now the forecast. That will inundate numerous low-lying areas in the region.”
“If you are asked to evacuate, do so. If you can’t due to money or vehicle, call 211 for help.”
Another tropical storm, Hurricane Franklin, gains strength and takes aim at Bermuda
Hurricane Franklin, another storm formed in the Atlantic apart from Idalia, is forecast to become the Atlantic's first major hurricane of the season on Monday.
The storm is on track to pass close to Bermuda on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
At around 11pm Eastern time (0300 GMT), Franklin was about 530 miles (855 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 105 mph (165 kph), the Miami-based centre said in an advisory.
"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday," the advisory said.
A tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of above 110 mph (177 kph) or higher is considered a major hurricane.
Large parts of western coast of Florida at risk of seawater surge, experts say
Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of seawater surging onto land and flooding communities, experts say, asking residents to "pay attention" as tropical storm Idalia approaches.
That part of Florida is very vulnerable to storm surges, Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said on Sunday.
"So it will not take a strong system or a direct hit to produce significant storm surge," he said.
"So if you're anywhere along the Florida Peninsula, western Florida Peninsula, so let's say from about Fort Myers northward to the Panhandle, you've really got to be paying attention."
Florida issues state of emergency for half its counties
A state of emergency was issued for half of Florida counties on Saturday ahead of a potential hurricane that is on track to hit the state.
“I’ve signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties in preparation...,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Read more:
Florida issues state of emergency as Tropical Storm Idalia heads for state
The National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to strengthen into a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico
Tracking Idalia: Where is tropical storm going to hit after turning into hurricane
The path of tropical storm Idalia shows it heading towards Florida’s Gulf Coast by Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Idalia could come with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida after intensifying into a category 2 hurricane this week, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.
The storm was located near the coast of Cuba on Sunday night on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern US by Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.
At 10pm CDT on Sunday, the storm was about 145 miles (235 kilometres) off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was stationary at the time, the hurricane center said.
Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida.
Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.
