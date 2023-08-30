Hurricane Idalia – live: DeSantis warns ‘life-threatening’ Category 4 storm will make landfall within hours
Idalia intensified to a Category 4 major hurricane at around 5am ET with the National Hurricane Center warning of ‘catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds’ nearing the Florida Big Bend
Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in Florida within a matter of hours, bringing “life-threatening” storm surge to the Big Bend region, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned.
In an early morning press briefing, he said that the category 4 storm would barrel into the state with winds in excess of 130mph by around 8am ET on Wednesday.
“Don’t mess with this storm,” he said. “Don’t do anything that will put yourself in jeapardy.”
The briefing itself was hit with a brief power outage as the storm surge and hurricane-strength winds are already plunging thousands of homes into darkness.
The National Hurricane Center said in an update at around 5am ET that the storm had intensified from category 3 to category 4.
Idalia has already forced mass evacuations in low-lying areas and the state activated 55,000 national guardsmen and 25,000 electric linemen ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.
A terrifying forecast model has also shown that Hurricane Idalia could hit the state of Florida twice over the coming week. Global Forecasting System, a federal hurricane projection model, forecasts that Idalia will first make landfall on Florida’s big bend region on Wednesday morning.
DeSantis refuses to call out Trump’s silence on Idalia
Ron DeSantis refused to call out Donald Trump’s silence on Storm Idalia – despite the former president being a resident of the Sunshine State.
When asked in the briefing about the fact that Mr Trump has not commented on the storm, Mr DeSantis quickly dismissed the question.
“Not my concern. My concern is protecting the people of Florida, being ready to go.”
He added of the preparedness: “In Florida, you just have to do this.”
‘Don’t mess with this storm'
Ron DeSantis warned residents “don’t mess with this storm” as he said that Hurricane Idalia will likely make landfall by 8am ET.
“Don’t mess with this storm,” he said.
“Don’t do anything that will put yourself in jeapardy.”
Ron DeSantis’ press conference is hit with brief power outage
Ron DeSantis’ press conference was hit with a brief power outage as the governor spoke about Storm Idalia wiping out power to homes across the Big Bend region.
The briefing went dark momentarily before a generator kicked in and lights came back on.
Around 50,000 homes across the state are currently without power while 100,000 homes have already had their power restored.
Officials warn that emergency services may not be able to reach people in storm
In the briefing, officials warned that emergency services may not be able to reach people in the midst of the storm.
Search and rescue operations are poised and ready to go as soon as the storm passes but – during the storm – residens were urged to look after their families and hunker down in their homes.
“We are here, we are ready. We will deploy recovery teams as soon as we can,” one official said.
Even after the storm passes, Mr DeSantis urged people to proceed with caution:
- Do not drive in flooded streets
- Assume all downed power lines are live
- Do not misuse generators (for risk of carbon monoxide poisoning)
‘Life-threatening’ storm surge expected: Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis warned that the storm surge from Idalia will be “life-threatening”.
“The storm surge up to 16 feet in some areas of the Big Bend region – this storm is life-threatening,” he said.
“So do not go outside in the storm... if it’s calm where you are it may be because you are in the eye of the storm.”
Residents are urged to hunker down until further notice.
Florida Governor DeSantis says Idalia will make landfall in next two hours
In the press briefing, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in Florida in the next two hours.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Taylor County and the Big Bend region, he said.
Idalia is now a category 4 storm which means it has sustained winds in excess of 130mph.
WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis gives briefing on Idalia
WATCH: Flood barrier installed around hospital as Hurricane Idalia barrels towards Florida
National Hurricane Center’s 6am ET update:
“Here is the 6am EDT Position Update for #Hurricane #Idalia. Catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds will begin soon in the Florida Big Bend near where the core of the hurricane makes landfall,” the agency tweeted.
Governor Ron DeSantis to hold press conference on Wednesday morning
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at 6.30am ET on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia heads to make landfall in the state.
FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John Haas, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Doug Schofield and Leon County Commisioner Christian Caban will also appear at the briefing.
The Independent will bring updates from the briefing here.
