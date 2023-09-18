Hurricane Lee tracker – update: One dead in Maine after storm landfall leaves thousands without power
Landfall caused power outages several hundred miles from the storm’s center
Hurricane Lee path tracker
Storm Lee made landfall at around 4pm in far western Nova Scotia, with winds whipping at 70mph, which killed one person and left thousands without electricity.
Although it has been downgraded to a ‘post-tropical cyclone,’ it is still producing hurricane-force winds, battering a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada.
A 51-year-old motorist died in Searsport, Maine, after a large tree limb fell on his vehicle on a US highway.
The tree limb brought down live power lines, and utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, said police chief Brian Lunt.
The storm was so big that it caused power outages several hundred miles from its center. At midday Saturday, 11 per cent of electricity customers in Maine lacked power, along with 27 per cent of Nova Scotia, 8 per cent of New Brunswick and 3 per cent of Prince Edward Island.
Although both Massachusetts and Maine previously declared states of emergency, Massachusetts lifted its state of emergency on Saturday.
The Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for hundreds of miles of coastline from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia, affecting some 9 million people.
The Timeline of Storm Lee
In its final advisory about the storm, Environment Canada provided a summary of the storm’s path. Here’s the timeline:
6 September: a tropical cyclone formed
7 September: the storm intensified into a hurricane
10-11 September: Lee passed north of the Caribbean sea
12-13 September: the storm began moving towards the Gulf Stream and Atlantic Canada
14 September: the storm passed just west of Bermuda
15 September: Hurricane Lee was downgraded
16 September: Post-tropical storm Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia
Both the US and Canadian hurricane centers issued their final advisories for Lee
The National Hurricane center issued its final advisory this morning at 11am, while Environment Canada issued its final advisory at 4pm.
Canada’s hurricane center forecasted Lee’s path
“What a difference a day makes”
Many have taken to social media to highlight the contrast from before and after the storm.
Maine is “back to life” after the storm
What to expect over the next few days...
Power restored
The power outages in Maine have dwindled down to only 11,000 customers.
Earlier on Sunday, a whopping 42,000 had been impacted by knocked-down power lines, caused by storm Lee.
Similarly, fewer than 2,000 outages were reported in Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon.
Canada’s hurricane center afternoon update:
Post-tropical storm Lee is currently affecting the Lower North Shore. It will give total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres.
Rain will end this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
Post-tropical cyclone Lee has taken at least one life
A 51-year-old motorist in Searsport, Maine, was killed after the gusts caused a large tree limb to topple onto his vehicle on Saturday on US Highway 1.
The tree limb also brought down live power lines, meaning utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, police chief Brian Lunt said. The 51-year-old later died at a hospital, the chief said.
Read more on the aftermath of the storm here.
Motorist dies after tree limb falls on vehicle as Lee batters New England and Canada
Lee makes landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and rains
Post-tropical storm Lee is crossing Eastern Quebec
According to Canada’s hurricane center, Lee will result in about 1 to 4 inches of rain, which is expected to stop this evening.
“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” the center wrote.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies