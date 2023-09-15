✕ Close Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring powerful winds and coastal flooding to southern New England on Friday afternoon before spreading north into Atlantic Canada.

As the Category 1 system pounded Bermuda on Thursday, Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and saw a state of emergency declared by governor Janet Mills.

The water-logged region prepared for 20ft waves offshore and wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain.

The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts was under a tropical storm warning.

Although Lee did not contribute to the flooding that hit New England earlier in the week, it threatens to exacerbate conditions in a region that is already battling the elements.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies have warned New England residents to be prepared and utility companies have brought in reinforcements to deal with any power outages.

In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.