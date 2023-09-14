✕ Close Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3

The outer bands of Hurricane Lee began to lash Bermuda late on Thursday as big surf pounded the island, with the Category 2 storm expected to make landfall on the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

The storm was located about 370 miles (595 kilometres) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105 miles per hour (165 kilometres per hour) and was moving north-northwest at 9mph (15kph).

Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for the island. “I cannot stress enough that we must all take this storm seriously,” David Burch, acting national security minister, said in a press conference.

Earlier, Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches were issued for much of coastal New England on Wednesday as Hurricane Lee pivots north, with forecasters expecting its winds to begin to buffet some regions as early as Friday.

Forecasters said it’s possible that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia as a tropical storm on Sunday.

A Hurricane Watch was also issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the US-Canada border.