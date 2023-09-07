✕ Close Tropical Storm Lee Expected to Become an “Extremely Dangerous” Hurricane by Weekend

Hurricane Lee was rapidly strengthening, with winds of 105mph (165km/h) on Thursday as it churned towards Caribbean islands with “life-threatening” conditions expected to develop in the coming days.

The hurricane is expected to continue to rapidly grow in intensity throughout the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Swells created by Hurricane Lee will likely extend to portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and then reach the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda over the weekend. The swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The Leeward Islands is the name for the group of islands located where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean and includes Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda.

The hurricane’s winds are extending approximately 25 miles (35km) from its centre, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 90 miles (150km) from the centre.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.