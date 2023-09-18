Jump to content

Liveupdated1695045382

Hurricane Nigel tracker: Category one storm expected to ‘rapidly intensify’ by Tuesday

Hurricane Nigel became the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season

Ariana Baio,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Kelly Rissman
Monday 18 September 2023 14:56
Comments

Hurricane Nigel to rapidly intensify

Hurricane Nigel, the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season, developed into a Category 1 storm on Monday and is expected to “rapidly intensify” into a major hurricane by Tuesday.

The storm initially formed in the center of the Atlantic on Saturday but quickly picked up power, developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.

At the moment, Nigel has sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

But forecasters in the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Hurricane Center expect the storm to become a Category 3 by Tuesday – this means Nigel will have sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.

As of Monday morning, Nigel is located approximately 900 miles southeast of Bermuda but is moving northwesterly. However, the hurricane is not expected to make landfall and no warnings or watches have been issued.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center predicts Nigel will veer off right into the open Atlantic Ocean by Wednesday morning.

Nigel developed shortly after Hurricane Lee landed in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm.

1695045382

Where is Hurricane Nigel?

Hurricane Nigel, the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season, is located in the middle of the Atlantic as of Monday morning.

The Category 1 hurricane is approximately 935 miles from Bermuda near the latitude 26.5 North and longitude 50.7 West.

As of now, Hurricane Nigel is not expected to land anywhere as forecasters believe it will turn right and head into the middle of the ocean by Wednesday.

Hurricane Nigel’s locations as of 18 September, 2023

(CIRA )
Ariana Baio18 September 2023 14:56
1695009600

The Timeline of Storm Lee

In its final advisory about the storm, Environment Canada provided a summary of the storm’s path. Here’s the timeline:

6 September: a tropical cyclone formed

7 September: the storm intensified into a hurricane

10-11 September: Lee passed north of the Caribbean sea

12-13 September: the storm began moving towards the Gulf Stream and Atlantic Canada

14 September: the storm passed just west of Bermuda

15 September: Hurricane Lee was downgraded

16 September: Post-tropical storm Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia

Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 05:00
1695007857

Both the US and Canadian hurricane centers issued their final advisories for Lee

The National Hurricane center issued its final advisory this morning at 11am, while Environment Canada issued its final advisory at 4pm.

Environment Canada’s final statement on Lee

(Environment Canada)
Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 04:30
1695004257

Canada’s hurricane center forecasted Lee’s path

Environment Canada Hurricane Center tracks Lee’s path

(Environment Canada Hurricane Center)
Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 03:30
1695000657

“What a difference a day makes”

Many have taken to social media to highlight the contrast from before and after the storm.

Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 02:30
1694997057

Maine is “back to life” after the storm

Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 01:30
1694993457

What to expect over the next few days...

Hurricane Lee update

(National Hurricane Center)
Kelly Rissman18 September 2023 00:30
1694989857

Power restored

The power outages in Maine have dwindled down to only 11,000 customers.

Earlier on Sunday, a whopping 42,000 had been impacted by knocked-down power lines, caused by storm Lee.

Similarly, fewer than 2,000 outages were reported in Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon.

Kelly Rissman17 September 2023 23:30
1694986257

Canada’s hurricane center afternoon update:

Post-tropical storm Lee is currently affecting the Lower North Shore. It will give total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres.

Rain will end this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Kelly Rissman17 September 2023 22:30
1694984457

Post-tropical cyclone Lee has taken at least one life

A 51-year-old motorist in Searsport, Maine, was killed after the gusts caused a large tree limb to topple onto his vehicle on Saturday on US Highway 1.

The tree limb also brought down live power lines, meaning utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, police chief Brian Lunt said. The 51-year-old later died at a hospital, the chief said.

Read more on the aftermath of the storm here.

Motorist dies after tree limb falls on vehicle as Lee batters New England and Canada

Lee makes landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and rains

Kelly Rissman17 September 2023 22:00

