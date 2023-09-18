Hurricane Nigel tracker: Category one storm expected to ‘rapidly intensify’ by Tuesday
Hurricane Nigel became the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season
Hurricane Nigel to rapidly intensify
Hurricane Nigel, the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season, developed into a Category 1 storm on Monday and is expected to “rapidly intensify” into a major hurricane by Tuesday.
The storm initially formed in the center of the Atlantic on Saturday but quickly picked up power, developing into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.
At the moment, Nigel has sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.
But forecasters in the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Hurricane Center expect the storm to become a Category 3 by Tuesday – this means Nigel will have sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.
As of Monday morning, Nigel is located approximately 900 miles southeast of Bermuda but is moving northwesterly. However, the hurricane is not expected to make landfall and no warnings or watches have been issued.
As of now, the National Hurricane Center predicts Nigel will veer off right into the open Atlantic Ocean by Wednesday morning.
Nigel developed shortly after Hurricane Lee landed in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm.
Where is Hurricane Nigel?
Hurricane Nigel, the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean this season, is located in the middle of the Atlantic as of Monday morning.
The Category 1 hurricane is approximately 935 miles from Bermuda near the latitude 26.5 North and longitude 50.7 West.
As of now, Hurricane Nigel is not expected to land anywhere as forecasters believe it will turn right and head into the middle of the ocean by Wednesday.
The Timeline of Storm Lee
In its final advisory about the storm, Environment Canada provided a summary of the storm’s path. Here’s the timeline:
6 September: a tropical cyclone formed
7 September: the storm intensified into a hurricane
10-11 September: Lee passed north of the Caribbean sea
12-13 September: the storm began moving towards the Gulf Stream and Atlantic Canada
14 September: the storm passed just west of Bermuda
15 September: Hurricane Lee was downgraded
16 September: Post-tropical storm Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia
Both the US and Canadian hurricane centers issued their final advisories for Lee
The National Hurricane center issued its final advisory this morning at 11am, while Environment Canada issued its final advisory at 4pm.
Canada’s hurricane center forecasted Lee’s path
“What a difference a day makes”
Many have taken to social media to highlight the contrast from before and after the storm.
Maine is “back to life” after the storm
What to expect over the next few days...
Power restored
The power outages in Maine have dwindled down to only 11,000 customers.
Earlier on Sunday, a whopping 42,000 had been impacted by knocked-down power lines, caused by storm Lee.
Similarly, fewer than 2,000 outages were reported in Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon.
Canada’s hurricane center afternoon update:
Post-tropical storm Lee is currently affecting the Lower North Shore. It will give total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres.
Rain will end this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
Post-tropical cyclone Lee has taken at least one life
A 51-year-old motorist in Searsport, Maine, was killed after the gusts caused a large tree limb to topple onto his vehicle on Saturday on US Highway 1.
The tree limb also brought down live power lines, meaning utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed, police chief Brian Lunt said. The 51-year-old later died at a hospital, the chief said.
Read more on the aftermath of the storm here.
Motorist dies after tree limb falls on vehicle as Lee batters New England and Canada
Lee makes landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and rains
