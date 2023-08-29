Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida as forecasters warn of ‘life-threatening’ storm surge: Live updates
Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday with storm surge of up to 12 feet in parts of the Florida coast
Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida
Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall along the western coast of Florida on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas. Evacuation notices have been issued in 21 counties with mandatory orders for some people in eight of those counties. Residents were loading up on sandbags and heading to emergency shelters.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Monday: “The property – we can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature.”
Hurricane Idalia is moving through the Gulf of Mexico after lashing Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian last September.
Cuba battered by Idalia
Idalia thrashed Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from Ian.
More than 10,000 people evacuated to shelters or stayed with friends and relatives as up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell. More than half of the province was without electricity. (AP)
Pictured: Hurricane Idalia impacts begin in south Florida
Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy braved the waves to take photos on Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia passed the Florida Keys some 175 miles to the west on Tuesday in Key West.
Forecasters warned that Idalia is expected to increase in strength before it makes landfall somewhere in the Big Bend area of western Florida on Wedneday morning.
Hurricane Idalia captured from space
Hurricane Idalia is strengthening as it moves towards Florida and the sheer scale of the vast storm was captured in high-resolution satellite imagery on Tuesday.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shared the imagery of Idalia as the sun came up.
Gas stations running out of fuel in Florida
Gas stations are Florida were running out of gas on Tuesday as residents raced to evacuate ahead of the major Hurricane Idalia.
According to GasBuddy, a social media account which tracks fuel, as of 10am (Eastern Time), 10 per cent of stations in the state were empty at the pump.
The most impacted area was Gainesville (4.7 per cent) then Fort Myers and Naples at 4 per cent. Tampa and St Petersburg followed with 2.6 per cent and then Orlando (0.5 per cent).
Watch: Idalia soaks battered Cuba with heavy rains
Storm surge is biggest threat, say forecasters
The biggest hazard from Hurricane Idalia is storm surge, warned the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday.
“We’re expecting a surge as much as 8 to 12 feet above normal tide levels in portions of the Big Bend area of Florida,” said Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
While Big Bend is relatively densely-populated, major cities were also expected to see several feet of water.
Some 4ft-7ft of storm surge was expected in the Tampa Bay area; and 2ft-4ft in Charlotte Harbor.
Watch: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Idalia
National Hurricane Center’s latest update
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the latest warnings on Idalia at 11am (eastern time) on Tuesday. The hurricane is currently around 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida
Among the key points:
- Idalia is strengthening and portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida will be hit with “life-threatening” storm surge and hurricane conditions from Tuesday night
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Cuban province of Pinar del Rio; Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Isle of Youth, Cuba; Dry Tortugas, Florida; Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key; West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach; Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour; Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River, South Carolina
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge; South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina
Source: National Weather Service
Watch: Horse trainers prepare animals for Idalia
Florida readies for Hurricane Idalia
Tolls have been waived on highways out of the danger area in Florida as the state rushes to complete preparations as Hurricane Idalia looms.
Shelters have opened, hotels are prepared to take evacuees and more than 30,000 utility workers are being staged to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane’s wake, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.
“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles. You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home,” he said.
The Associated Press
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies