IPCC climate report - live: World’s leading scientists to reveal scale of crisis in major new assessment
Follow live updates as UN climate scientists publish major new report on impact of crisis
The scale and sweeping impacts of the climate crisis are to be laid bare in a landmark report by the United Nations on Monday morning.
More than 200 scientists from around the world have contributed to the latest assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is made up of 195 member states. It is considered the most authoritative look at the climate emergency and is published every seven years.
The major UN report will focus on how the climate crisis disrupts lives, the natural environment and the Earth itself - and is set to include the impact on mental health for the first time.
The report will be published at 11am GMT.
What did the first chapter of this IPPC assessment say?
Today’s report is the latest installment in the IPCC’s sixth assessment report.
The first one - which laid out how humans are driving unprecedented change to our fast-warming world - was published last year.
Here is a quick recap of what this said:
Mental health and the climate crisis
This report is expected to mark the first time the IPCC will include the impact of the climate crisis on mental health.
You can read more on this here while waiting for its publication:
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the latest IPPC report - which is set to be published shortly.
