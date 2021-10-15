Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will come to Scotland next month to hold an “alternative Cop26” aimed at pushing for radical action on the climate crisis.

The left-wing MP said a series of events would challenge the “weak politicians” who will be discussing targets to cut carbon emissions at the UN summit in Glasgow.

Among the programme organised through his Peace and Justice Project is a “climate justice cabaret” as well as a panel with trade union leaders and two in conversation-style events.

Corbyn said he wanted to “raise up the voices of others” during the happenings in Glasgow and Edinburgh between 8 and 11 November.

“We need radical and rapid change to our dangerously broken and destructive political and economic system,” said the Islington MP. “Our future is being stolen from under us by a coalition of big polluters and big banks, propped up by weak politicians too scared to take them on.”

The former Labour leader added: “That change must be environmental but also social and economic. Our crises of inequality, climate, Covid-19 and democracy are all linked.

“The climate is a class issue at home and an international justice for the world. Those who have done the least harm suffer the most and the first. That’s why the demands of workers and the global south need to be at the centre of our campaign for climate justice.”

“I can’t wait to be in Scotland during Cop26 to add my voice – and more importantly raise up the voices of others – to propose radical and rapid change.”

Corbyn remains suspended as a Labour MP over his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)’s report into antisemitism in the party.

The MP used an event at the fringes of last month’s Labour conference to accuse his successor Sir Keir Starmer of giving the Tory government a “free pass time and again”.

On climate change, Starmer has reaffirmed Labour’s to the ambitious target of achieving the “substantial majority” of greenhouse gas emission cuts by 2030 – a commitment made under Corbyn’s leadership.

Labour has also committed to invest an extra £28bn every year until 2030 to tackle the climate crisis, a plan outlined during the party conference at Brighton last month.

Last month former Unite union boss Len McClusky claimed Starmer had agreed a backroom deal to lift Corbyn’s suspension, but then rowed back on it following a backlash.