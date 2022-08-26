Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London.

In some locations, activists rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking their display glass or covering them with spray paint.

At others they blocked access by sitting on the road with banners.

The action started at 6am.

The group has repeatedly protested against oil use in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.