Tory green group urges Badenoch to prioritise nature recovery

A Tory environmental group has said Kemi Badenoch should prioritise nature recovery as part of the party’s renewal mission.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) delivered a paper to the Tory leader on Wednesday, which outlined a vision for restoring England’s natural environment.

Written by Kitty Thompson, CEN’s head of campaigns, the publication includes a roadmap for Mrs Badenoch to tackle the crisis through the key areas of water, agriculture, the built environment and wilderness.

The paper notes that England’s most valuable habitats are “hanging by a thread” and highlights how the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

But it adds that some Conservatives have recently been sceptical about the need to restore nature and do not regard its protection as a “proper” priority.

“This is misguided,” it says.

Ms Thompson argued that neither Labour nor Reform understand the value of England’s natural world.

“Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party should seek to claim the mantle of the party of the natural environment and farming,” she said.

Several senior Tory figures backed the paper, with shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins saying: “Farmers are the stewards of our countryside, caring for the land and shaping the landscapes that define England’s character.

“True conservatism recognises that prosperity and stewardship go hand in hand: by supporting our farmers, we secure not only our food and rural economy but also the flourishing of our fields, woodlands and wildlife for generations to come.”

Former environment secretary Lord Gove said: “The Conservative promise is rooted in nature, and our efforts to restore the natural world should, equally, be rooted in conservative values, principles and philosophy.

“This paper adeptly presents a truly conservative case for restoring nature to England’s green and pleasant land.

“As our party continues its mission of renewal, these ideas should be at the heart of our vision for the country.”

Baroness Coffey, another former environment secretary, said: “England is the custodian of globally rare and unique habitats.

“It is our duty to protect and restore these habitats in order for future generations to experience and enjoy them.

“As our party seeks to redefine what modern conservatism means, this paper offers an authentically conservative case for restoring nature to England.

Danny Kruger, a former Tory MP who announced his defection to Reform UK on Monday, also commented on the paper.

He said: “Conservatism is a covenant between past, present and future generations.

“At its heart lies the instinctive love of home that compels us not only to protect but to enhance the inheritance we pass on.

“This paper makes clear that our natural inheritance – our countryside, our wildlife, our landscapes – is every bit as important as our cultural and economic inheritance. Nature has been diminished, but as England’s stewards, it is our duty to restore it.”