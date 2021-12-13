Kentucky tornadoes: President Biden approves disaster declaration as search for victims continue
Follow the latest updates from The Independent
Deadly tornadoes devastate midwestern US
At least 90 people are likely dead across five states after tornadoes tore through the US, affecting residents in at least six states. More than a hundred people are feared to have lost their lives in Kentucky alone.
Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Hundreds are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said “more than 80” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles.
“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said on Saturday. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”
The estimated number of deaths suggests that the storm that hit the state on Friday night could be the deadliest storm since 1890 when 76 people were killed in the area around Louisville.
Weather experts say the tornado may have touched down for as far as 250 miles, possibly making it the longest twister on record.
Viral photo shows Bibles remain in Kentucky church with roof torn off
Mayfield, Kentucky, was one of the towns hardest hit during this weekend’s tornado cluster.
A photo is now going viral of one striking scene from Mayfield: a church with its roof torn off, yet miraculously all of its Bibles have stayed in place.
Brett Carlsen of Getty Images took the photograph. Twitter users were struck by the imagery.
Amazon driver died in bathroom while sheltering from tornado
An Amazon cargo driver died in the bathroom of the company’s warehouse on Friday when the deadly tornado struck, his coworker said.
Austin J McEwen, 26, was one of the six workers identified by police on Sunday who were killed in Illinois. “He was my friend and he didn’t make it,” coworker Brian Erdmann told Reuters.
“If I would have got back 45 minutes earlier, I probably would have been at the same place. I would have been right there with him,” he added.
The Amazon facility was hit by a tornado accompanied by 249 km-per-hour winds, according to authorities.
Rand Paul past opposition to disaster funding resurfaces as he asks Biden for tornado aid
US Senator Rand Paul has a history of voting against federal disaster aid—whether to victims of 2013’s Hurricane Sandy or 2017’s Hurricane Maria—arguing the government should spend on helping these people, but reappropriate current funds rather than add to the federal balance sheet in doing so.
That past resurfaced this weekend as the libertarian senator asked Joe Biden for tornado aid for Kentucky, one of the states hardest hit in the weekend’s tornadoes.
“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed,” the senator wrote in a letter to the president. “I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.” Some were quick to criticise the Kentucky Republican.
President Joe Biden approves disaster declaration for Kentucky
US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky in the aftermath of the tornados.
The declaration makes federal aid available to individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.
The assistance will include grants for “temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster”.
‘Thank God number is turning out to be far, far fewer,’ says candle factory spokesperson
Troy Propes, the CEO of Mayfield Consumer Products, which was completely devastated by the tornado said that eight employees were dead and six were still missing.
At least 110 people were working the night shift at the factory when the storm hit on Friday. The factory was reportedly operating round the clock to meet demands prior to the holidays.
“I believe that more lives would have been lost. I know that ten minutes before they followed all the protocols to get the employees, almost all of the employees to the designated area,” he told Fox News.
Bob Ferguson, the company spokesperson told Reuters: “there were some early reports that as many as 70 could be dead in the factory”.
“One is too many, but we thank God that the number is turning out to be far, far fewer,” he said.
WATCH: Thread shows tornado damage as captured by Snapchat
Tornadoes may have knocked out communications in some towns as they swept across multiple states this weekend, but that didn’t stop people from using Snapchat to document the chaos. Twitter user Geofrey Friedman gathered some of the shocking videos in a Twitter thread, which you can watch below.
Survivor recalls moments before the storm
Autumn Kirks and her partner Lannis Ward were working the night shift at a candle factory for extra money when the tornado went on a rampage.
They both took shelter at the same part of the building, but since then Mr Ward has been missing.
Moments before the storm hit, she moved to a hallway “They said, ‘Duck and cover’. I pulled my safety goggles down, jumped under the closest thing, and seconds later I looked to my left and instead of wall there was sky and lightning and just destruction everywhere,” she recalled.
“I remember taking my eyes off of him for a second, and then he was gone. I don’t know where he went, don’t have any idea,” she added.
Ms Kirks and three of her co-workers were trapped under a wall but were later rescued by another colleague.
Tornado survivor: 'Not knowing is worse than knowing'
Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, were both working the night shift at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when a massive tornado struck
Weather map shows Quad-State tornado travel over Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucy
Weather tracking software has provided a new look at the devastating tornado cluster that traveled across a large swathe of the US over the weekend.
In a time-lapse video posted by meteorology student Collin Gross, a tornado can be seen moving across numerous states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.
AP photographer captures rescue worker using treats to lure out scared dog
Associated Press photographer Mark Humphrey captured a touching moment amid this weekend’s tornado devastation.
He snapped a photo as rescue worker Chris Buchanan used dog treats to coax a large pup named Cheyenne out of a pile of rubble.
‘Extreme and deadly’ future of climate crisis is ‘already here’, says activist of tornado
The damage on the ground wasn’t the only unprecedented about the Quad-State Tornadoes. So was the climate crisis fueling it, according to meteorologists and climate activists.
“The extreme and deadly future we keep warning you about is already here,” said climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor on Twitter on Saturday.
Here’s how CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explained the climate link to this weekend’s storms.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies