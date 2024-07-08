Watchdog investigates emergency authorisation for banned bee-killing pesticide

Support truly

The environmental watchdog has launched an investigation into the Government’s emergency authorisation of a banned pesticide toxic to bees.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said it was seeking to determine if there were “serious failures” to comply with environmental laws when the Environment Department (Defra) granted the use of neonicotinoid Thiamethoxam on sugar beet seeds in 2023 and 2024.

The pesticide, which is lethally toxic to bees, was banned in the UK and EU in 2018.

It was approved for emergency use in the UK for a fourth year in a row in January, sparking anger from environmental groups who described it as a “death blow” to the pollinating insects.

The Government said the neonicotinoid could be used on sugar beet “because of a danger that cannot be contained by any other reasonable means”.

Farmers use the pesticide to kill aphids that can spread the beet yellows virus and the Government said it wanted to protect their livelihoods.

The OEP said it was looking into failures in relation to applying the “precautionary principle”, which helps decision-makers manage the risk of serious harm to the environment, when there is a lack of scientific certainty about the damage it could cause.

It is also looking at failures to meet nature conservation obligations.

The investigation is responding to a complaint by ClientEarth, an environmental legal charity, and a formal letter was sent to Defra on June 14, but could not be made public in the pre-election period.

Labour has said it will end the temporary exemptions on the ban of “bee-killing” neonicotinoid pesticides.