Laguna Beach fire prompts evacuations in California

Residents in Laguna Beach, California were ordered to evacuate in the early hours of Thursday after a brush fire broke out.

The fire was reported shortly after 4am in the Emerald Bay neighborhood, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

The City of Laguna Beach ordered immediate evacuations for the areas of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, and placed an evacuation warning on North Laguna.

Schools in Laguna Beach, which is located around 50 miles south of Los Angeles, were closed for the day.

“Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” the city said in a statement, noting that evacuees should head south on the coastal highway.

Emerald Bay is a gated community with the only private beach in California. Firefighters were on the scene and tackling the blaze, which had spread across seven acres. Requests for support have been placed to other fire departments.

One fire response helicopter with the ability to drop water was seen on local news station KTLA’s sky cam.

The flames are being fanned by the Santa Ana winds, dry, powerful gusts which affect southern California in fall and winter months.

The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that strong offshore winds were driving well above normal temperatures in the state.

A national high temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit was reported on 9th February in the California City of Santa Ana, 20 miles north of Laguna Beach.

California has always had wildfires but the state is now experiencing bigger, more intense and unpredictable blazes due to the climate crisis.

Since 1970, the acreage of land burned has increased fivefold amid increases in temperature and longer and more extreme droughts. Rainfall has also become less frequent in fall and spring, while winter storms have become more volatile.