Why was the Libya storm so deadly?

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 1,500 bodies were recovered in Libya and over 10,000 are missing and feared dead after a devastating storm said to be the deadliest climate disaster to have occurred this year so far.

The Mediterranean storm struck the conflict-stricken country’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday. There are fears the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods.

The heavy rain and flooding in Libya were a consequence of remnants from a potent low-pressure system officially named Storm Daniel by meteorological services in southeastern Europe.

The devastation caused by the Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone, that earlier caused catastrophic flooding in Greece, intensified further before unleashing havoc in Libya.

The startling death and devastation wreaked by the storm points to several factors, including the impact of the climate crisis in increasing the intensity of such storms, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade.

The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east and the other in the west. The result has been the neglect of infrastructure in many areas.

What caused Storm Daniel to become so deadly?

Before arriving in Libya, the storm went through an intensification process over the warm waters of the Mediterranean region. Climate scientists have been pointing out how warmer sea surface waters are making storms stronger.

The devastation can’t, however, be entirely attributed to climate. Experts said Libya’s crumbling infrastructure and poor early warning systems are to be blamed as well.

“To be effective, flood forecasting systems need good data on forecast rainfall and river levels, a network of well maintained measuring instruments on the ground, and a clear plan to get people out of harm’s way,” said Dr Hannah Cloke, professor of hydrology at the University of Reading.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The tragic death toll in Libya from catastrophic flooding that has decimated a city shows what can happen if any parts of this chain are not in place or don’t work properly.”

Karsten Haustein, a climate scientist and meteorologist at Leipzig University, said in a statement that Storm Daniel had dumped a whopping 440mm (15.7 inches) of rain on eastern Libya in a short time.

“The infrastructure could probably not cope, leading to the collapse of the dam,” he said, adding that human-induced rises in water-surface temperatures likely added to the storm’s intensity.

What is a Medicane?

“Medicanes such as Storm Daniel are relatively rare, and tend to occur more frequently in the western portion of the Mediterranean Sea than the arid Libyan coastline,” explained Liz Stephens, professor in climate risks and resilience at University of Reading.

“Climate change is thought to be increasing the intensity of the strongest medicanes, and we are confident that climate change is supercharging the rainfall associated with such storms,” Dr Stephens said.

Where is the storm headed now?

The storm is now moving along the north African coast, with authorities in Egypt calming worried citizens by telling them that Storm Daniel had finally lost strength.

“No need to panic!” the Al Ahram newspaper wrote in its online English-language edition, Reuters reported.