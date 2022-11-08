✕ Close Just Stop Oil activist climbs onto gantry above M25 in latest protest

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the M25 for the second day running, with rush hour traffic brought to a standstill.

The motorway is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex after protesters climbed gantries at the M1 junction.

Surrey Police say they dealing with protesters but have warned drivers to avoid the area as traffic is stalled in both direction between between J8-9 and J12-13.

Activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour just yesterday.

A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.

Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

The continued disruption comes as the Metropolitan Police announced efforts on Sunday night to arrest the “mastermind” behind the plans and put an end to the disruption.