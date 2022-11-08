M25 protests today – live: Motorway closed as Just Stop Oil protesters climb on gantries
Police are on the scene to remove protesters
Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the M25 for the second day running, with rush hour traffic brought to a standstill.
The motorway is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex after protesters climbed gantries at the M1 junction.
Surrey Police say they dealing with protesters but have warned drivers to avoid the area as traffic is stalled in both direction between between J8-9 and J12-13.
Activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour just yesterday.
A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.
Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.
The continued disruption comes as the Metropolitan Police announced efforts on Sunday night to arrest the “mastermind” behind the plans and put an end to the disruption.
Police warn commuters to avoid the area
Police have warned commuters to avoid the area and find alternative routes as officers try to deal with protesters.
Hertfordshire Police said: “We are responding to reports of protest activity at junction 20 (Kings Langley) of the #M25. Officers are at the scene.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route where possible. We’ll update you as soon as possible.”
Rush hour traffic in Essex brought to standstill
