Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667895314

M25 protests today – live: Motorway closed as Just Stop Oil protesters climb on gantries

Police are on the scene to remove protesters

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:15
Comments
Just Stop Oil activist climbs onto gantry above M25 in latest protest

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the M25 for the second day running, with rush hour traffic brought to a standstill.

The motorway is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex after protesters climbed gantries at the M1 junction.

Surrey Police say they dealing with protesters but have warned drivers to avoid the area as traffic is stalled in both direction between between J8-9 and J12-13.

Activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour just yesterday.

A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.

Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.

The continued disruption comes as the Metropolitan Police announced efforts on Sunday night to arrest the “mastermind” behind the plans and put an end to the disruption.

Recommended

1667895314

Police warn commuters to avoid the area

Police have warned commuters to avoid the area and find alternative routes as officers try to deal with protesters.

Hertfordshire Police said: “We are responding to reports of protest activity at junction 20 (Kings Langley) of the #M25. Officers are at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route where possible. We’ll update you as soon as possible.”

Thomas Kingsley8 November 2022 08:15
1667895107

M25 blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters at rush hour for second day running

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked the M25 for the second day running, with rush hour traffic brought to a standstill.

The motorway is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex after protesters climbed gantries at the M1 junction.

Hertfordshire Police said: “We are responding to reports of protest activity at junction 20 (Kings Langley) of the #M25.

“Officers are at the scene. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route where possible.”

Read the full story below:

M25 blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters at rush hour for second day running

Rush hour traffic in Essex brought to standstill

Thomas Kingsley8 November 2022 08:11

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in