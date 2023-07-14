Jump to content

Government gives green light for Stonehenge road tunnel

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has granted a Development Consent Order for the project on the A303 in Wiltshire.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 14 July 2023 13:14
Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved, the Department for Transport said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved, the Department for Transport said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the project on the A303 in Wiltshire.

A DCO previously issued for the £1.7 billion scheme was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The plans involve overhauling eight miles of the A303, including digging a two-mile tunnel.

