At least 111 people have died as a result of the fast-moving Hawaii wildfires that caused widespread destruction in the town of Lahaina.

As search efforts are underway, residents of Maui are reporting that investors and realtors are trying to capitalise on the wildfires to purchase land from locals.

Governor Josh Green said in a press conference that he intends to “make sure that no one is victimised from a land grab” and called on investors and relators to not approach Maui residents with an offer.

“We’re not going to allow it,” Mr Green said.

The Hawaii governor said he expects re-building the burned area of Maui to cost $5 billion or more. Already, federal, state and local relief aid has been directed twoard Maui.

Rebuilding will begin once search teams finish conducting searches for the bodies of victims – only 35 per cent of the burned area has been probed.

Mr Green believes the death toll will increase each day as more people are found.

The official cause of the fires is still yet to be determined.